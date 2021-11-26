"Is this a dagger which I see before me, the handle toward my hand?"

A new teaser for the highly anticipated drama The Tragedy of Macbeth has dropped. The short trailer, which was released by A24, shows Denzel Washington’s Lord Macbeth as he commits the murder which kicks off the famed story, and thereby seals his fate.

With less than a month to its release, this new teaser could not come at a better time. Though the trailer does not offer much in terms of story direction, it does show off the visual aesthetics and style that director Joel Coen has taken with this Shakespeare adaptation. The black and white film has already been met with rave reviews from critics after debuting as the opening night selection of the New York Film Festival.

The newly released trailer does not shy away from the darker tentpoles of the story but instead embraces them with brilliant use of sound and striking cinematography. Filmed in the Academy ratio and shot exclusively on soundstages, the film’s visual style and use of sound in its storytelling have been a source of excitement and anticipation ahead of its release.

Image via A24

Related: ‘A Journal for Jordan’ Trailer Shows True Story of Soldier Starring Michael B. Jordan, Directed by Denzel Washington

Macbeth tells the story of a Scottish general who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that he would one day become the King of Scotland. This leads him to kill the sitting king and take the throne for himself, after which he is wracked with paranoia and guilt, leading to an eventual descent into madness. Other cast members for the upcoming film include Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Corey Hawkins as Macduff, and Harry Melling as Malcolm.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is only the most recent Shakespeare adaptation on the market but is undoubtedly one that many film lovers are looking forward to. It will be interesting to see how Coen's version measures up to other adaptations. The Tragedy of Macbeth will earn a staggered release – first making it to theatres for a limited run starting on December 25 before its digital release through Apple on January 14, 2022. Watch the newly released teaser below:

5 Frances McDormand Performances to See Before ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ “Rock stars have kidnapped my son.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email