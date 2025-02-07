The power of a film can affect an audience in many ways. It can take someone on an exhilarating adventure or a hilariously wacky ride. No matter the genre, movies can impact thousands of people from around the world. However, while any genre has the capability of connecting with an audience, the emotional impact of a fictional drama or a tragic true story can leave much more of a lasting toll.

Told in various manners across the entertainment industry, these stories of heartbreak can hit with such a level of emotional depth that they can leave a watcher reeling long after the credits roll. It's a tell-tell sign of a feature achieving exactly what it intended: connecting to its viewer through an impactful story. Hundreds of films have become some of the best dramas ever created, and they are all perfect in their own right. However, from fictionalized tales like The Green Mile to a haunting depiction of one man's heroism during the Holocaust, these ten stand out as some of the most notable for varying reasons, continuing to twinge the heartstrings of audiences years after their initial release.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan has a reputation for being difficult to watch in places. Many will say if someone can make it through the first ten minutes, they can make it through the rest of the movie. It has been dubbed one of the most accurate depictions of a battlefield and the horrors of injury they can withhold, and it is undeniably hard to sit through without averting the eyes or wincing at least once.

From beginning to end, Saving Private Ryan's story focuses on finding one man whose three brothers have died in service and bringing him home to his mother. The journey is perilous and not without casualties, and the storytelling and character development are fantastic. You feel the pain and strife of the characters and experience the tense and ultimately emotional ending they face, having undergone the journey with them in a way. This movie may end on a somewhat lighter note than others here, but the depictions of the tragedies faced throughout can leave a viewer reeling long after the story ends.

9 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Directed by Ang Lee

Now almost twenty years old, Brokeback Mountain continues to hold a special place in many of the hearts who've seen it. It's a beautifully told, emotional, and bittersweet story of a complicated love in a time when same-sex relationships were frowned upon, to say the least.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, the 2005 feature follows two cowboys hired as sheep herders. They form a remarkable bond during that time, and the movie goes on to depict their separate lives and the one they wish they could have shared. Brokeback Mountain was an inspirational breakthrough in the development of future LGBT projects, as it continues to be today. It will remain preserved in the National Film Registry for the importance it brought to the entertainment industry.

8 'A Star is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

In 2018, a romantic drama was released that sent fans of musicals, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper into a world of heartfelt despair. By the time the credits rolled on A Star is Born, there wasn't a dry eye around. It may not be an original story, with this being its fourth depiction, but that doesn't make it any easier to get through without shedding a few tears.

The film focuses on Jackson Maine, a seasoned musician, and Ally Campana, a newcomer, as they form a relationship and grow together while building their careers. There's much more to the story, however, and it's far from a happy one. It's no surprise the film did well, with the captivatingly beautiful performances of Cooper and Gaga leaving a lasting impact on audiences, but its cinematography and soundtrack further solidified it as one of the best drama films of its genre in recent years.