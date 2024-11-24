Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.The best television shows, particularly dramas, have characters that fans want to get behind. There are heroes, villains, characters fans want to root for, and those they want to root against. The most tragic TV characters can’t seem to catch a break. There’s something endearing about them, yet they never get ahead, every move seemingly taking them several steps back.

In many cases, the most tragic TV characters meet even more tragic ends. In rare ones, however, they persevere not because of their circumstances but in spite of them. It’s impossible not to feel endeared to these characters, even if they have done horrifying things.

10 Kenny McCormick

'South Park' (1997–)

“Oh my God! They killed Kenny!” These words became a catchphrase for South Park because the character of Kenny McCormick would seemingly die a tragic death in every episode. But then the next episode would air, and he would be miraculously back again.

This made fans believe that maybe Kenny, a South Park character who should have a spinoff, was invincible and would eventually get some respect from his friends. But this never happened. He grew up in poverty, something his friends often tease him about, with an alcoholic father and a mother who works a menial job. His face was always almost entirely concealed, and he never really spoke. He was killed off seemingly for good in the fifth season, only to return in the season six finale. At least now, Kenny doesn’t die in every episode. But his fate remains to die repeatedly, sometimes in the most horrendous ways, like getting trampled by a crowd and hanging from a noose in his closet.

9 Debra Morgan

'Dexter' (2006–2013)

Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) in Dexter had it rough. She always felt like she played second fiddle to her adopted brother Dexter (Michael C. Hall), not realizing the true reason why her father dedicated so much time to him. She oddly felt a closeness with him that sometimes verged on having inappropriate feelings. She was unlucky in love, always choosing men who were emotionally unavailable. In the first season, she gets into a relationship with a man who she is unaware is both a serial killer and Dexter’s biological brother.

She’s constantly unable to find her place in life, working as a Vice Cop at first, which puts her in dangerous situations going undercover as a prostitute. She was completely in the dark about her brother’s Dark Passenger her entire life which created distance between her and her family. Despite being saved by Dexter, her guilt is too much and she ends up leaving the job she loves. In the end, Debra dies a tragic death, never having lived up to her full potential.

8 Hodor

'Game of Thrones' (2011–2019)

For so many seasons, fans didn’t understand why everyone called Hodor (Kristian Nairn) from Game of Thrones “Hodor.” But the pivotal moment when it’s revealed was enough to make fans well up with tears. The simpleminded servant of House Stark dedicated his life to the job, and he would do anything to protect his family. Considered a character with a mental condition, he only ever says one word: “Hodor.” No one understands why, but this becomes his name.

It's later revealed that when Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was stuck in a vision of his younger self, Hodor kept hearing the words “hold the door” and did his best to oblige. This affected his personality and "Hodor" was the only word he could utter from then on. Large, strong, gentle, and loyal, Hodor was viewed by so many as simply someone with diminished capacities. In the end, his destiny prevails and he “holds the door” to help Meera (Ellie Kendrick) escape White Walkers, sacrificing his life for those he loves in one of the TV character deaths that still break our hearts.

7 BoJack Horseman

'Bojack Horseman' (2014–2020)

In this adult animated comedy-drama, BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) is an anthropomorphic horse who was once a popular actor in a hit 1990s sitcom. But his glory days are over and now, he’s just a washed-up star. When a ghostwriter Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) approaches to write his autobiography, it gives BoJack a new lease on life. But it doesn’t really have the intended effect.

BoJack is depressed. He has declining mental health, drinks heavily, and does drugs, and he feels generally irrelevant. Despite every effort, BoJack just can’t seem to get out of his funk. He’s a prisoner of his own self-destructive and selfish behaviors, loneliness, insecurities, guilt, and desperate need for approval.

6 John Locke

'Lost' (2004–2010)

At first, it seemed like John Locke (Terry O’Quinn) from Lost might actually be getting a second lease on life. He had a hard life growing up in foster care, being conned by his own father to donate his kidney to him. He lost his one true love, and then was pushed out of a window, which paralyzed him, leading to him using a wheelchair. In the world of Lost following the plane accident, however, John can miraculously walk. He emerges as a leader as if this is finally his chance to shine.

He became a leader and one of the best Lost characters, protecting the island from invaders. In the end, however, Locke became depressed once again. He tried to die by suicide but instead, was strangled to death. Adding insult to injury, not a single person showed up at his funeral. John was about as tragic as they come.

5 Meredith Grey

'Grey’s Anatomy' (2005–)

The protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. At every turn, she faces tremendous pain and loss. Her job as a surgeon was challenging enough, but then her husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey), the love of her life, tragically died. She almost died in a drowning accident. She donated part of her liver to her alcoholic father, which led to her hospitalization. She dealt with a shooting at the hospital after discovering she was pregnant.

As if this wasn’t enough, she was involved in a plane crash that killed her friend and caused another to lose her leg. She had emergency surgery for one of her babies during pregnancy. She had marital troubles relating to their careers prior to her husband’s death. The list goes on and on for Meredith who seemingly hasn’t had a moment to breathe since the series began almost two decades ago.