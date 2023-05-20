While anyone knows that you should never judge a cover of a book by its look, it’s easy to tell that Funko wanted to do right by fans of Trailer Park Boys when finally delivering a set to honor the beloved Canadian TV show. Pre-orders are now open for the preciously sized-down versions of the three kings of the Sunnyvale Trailer Park: Julian, Bubbles, and Ricky.

True to their life-size versions, these models see each member of the squad with their most beloved object(s). For Bubbles, that’s of course a nice little kitty cat, while Ricky stands with a lit cigarette hanging from his mouth and a gun in his hand, and Julian grips his rum and coke. Also on point are the boys’ outfits with Bubbles’ thick-framed glasses, Julian’s all-black ensemble, and Ricky’s checkered shirt. Honestly, the longer you look at these guys, the more Easter eggs pop out.

What started as a 1999 short mockumentary depicting the wildly criminal lives of two Sunnyvale Trailer Park residents, Ricky LaFleur (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) would turn into a beloved franchise that would see a multitude of spinoffs including a 12-season television series, an animated project, and a live-action feature. By the time the series was picked up, new characters were added to the fold with Mike Smith joining the gang as the cat-loving, kind-hearted Bubbles. The show also brought about the boys’ archnemeses, the alcoholic trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey (John Dunsworth), and his shirtless assistant, Randy (Pat Roach). The first seven seasons of the series aired on Showcase from 2001-2007 with Netflix jumping at the opportunity to continue with Seasons 8-12 beginning in 2014. The revamped version even featured appearances from legends like Snoop Dogg and Doug Benson along with many returning stars from the Showcase series.

What Else Does Funko Have in the Works?

The company behind the endearing collectibles has been hard at work keeping their customer base happy with all sorts of new figurines. With James Gunn’s final installment of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise recently dropping, Funko gave fans plenty of pieces to choose from. Other recent releases have included peeks at the upcoming The Flash, a throwback to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Thor: Ragnarok, and a wild-eyed and vibrant Joker to ring in the company’s 25th anniversary.

Check out Funko’s Trailer Park Boys edition below and place your pre-order now.