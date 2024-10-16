Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Sh*trockers Story has possibly the most eye catching movie title of the year to date, and it's the sort of title that makes you think "that's something I'll check out". Yesterday, Blue Fox Entertainment acquired the rights to the film, and Collider is thrilled to be working with them to exclusively present the first trailer for the film.

The movie features Billy Bob Thornton alongside “The Trailer Park Boys” (Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Patrick Roach), with special appearances from the likes of Martin Freeman, Robert Sheehan (Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy), Ronnie Woods of the Rolling Stones, Duff McKagan from Guns 'n' Roses, and many more. Blue Fox Entertainment and Blue Fox Entertainment Canada will be releasing the film in theaters nationwide in the U.S. and Canada on December 6th. The official synopsis can be found below:

The film follows Bubbles and his band, “The Sh*trockers,” on a wild tour following a performance in Nova Scotia where a viral clip earns them a spot on a European tour opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. With Randy as their trusty roadie, the group heads to Prague – only to find themselves kicked off the tour, and busking to survive. With their European dream in jeopardy, Ricky and Julian race to save the day.

Who Are the Trailer Park Boys?

The Trailer Park Boys are the central characters in a Canadian mockumentary television series of the same name which follows the nonsense of three lifelong buddies - Ricky, Julian and Bubbles - who live in a Nova Scotia trailer park. The show follows their attempts to get rich quick through various. petty crimes and schemes, while also trying to deal with the equally eccentric residents of their trailer park.

Ricky, played by Robb Wells, is a dim-witted but lovable character known for his frequent strays onto the wrong side of the law. Julian, portrayed by John Paul Tremblay, is the more level-headed of the group and often the mastermind behind their hopeless schemes, while Bubbles, played by Mike Smith, is easily recognised by his thick glasses, appearances in various memes, and love for his cats. The series debuted in 2001 and has since gained a massive cult following. It spawned multiple seasons, movies, live tours, and even a Netflix revival.

Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Sh*trockers Story will open in theaters nationwide in the U.S. and Canada on December 6th. Check out the trailer above.