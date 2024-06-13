The Big Picture Get ready to join LT. Sharon Garnet and crew in Season 2 of The Ark, premiering July 17 on Syfy.

Fans of the Syfy smash hit The Ark can finally get a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming second season as the NBCUniversal channel has dropped the season's official trailer ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, July 17. Created by Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, the sci-fi TV series debuted on Syfy on February 1, 2023, with Season 1 comprising twelve episodes. About two months later, and before the first season's finale on April 19, 2023, the show was renewed for a second season, which is set to air this summer.

As avid fans know, the first season of The Ark was so successful that it reached a whopping 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. The season stars Christie Burke as LT. Sharon Garnet, who becomes the de facto captain of a spacecraft known as Ark One after a disaster. Burke is joined by Reece Ritchie as LT. Spencer Lane, Richard Fleeshman as LT. James Brice, Stacey Michelle Read as Alicia Nevins, Ryan Adams as Angus Medford, Pavle Jerinić as Felix Strickland, Shalini Peiris as Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, Christina Wolfe as Dr. Cat Brandice and Tiana Upcheva as Eva Markovic.

The Brave Crew of Ark One Returns in 'The Ark' Season 2

Taking place 100 years in the future, The Ark tells a story about the survival of the human race with thousands of people aboard the colony ship Ark One on a mission to begin anew on another planet, but unfortunately, the mission gets messed up by a disastrous incident that lowers their chances of survival. The new season will follow the brave crew of Ark One reaching their destination and finding it uninhabitable. Now, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. Season 2 will see Burke's LT. Sharon Garnet, Ritchie's LT. Spencer Lane, Fleeshman's LT. James Brice, Read's Alicia Nevins, Upcheva's Eva Markovic, Adams's Angus Medford alongside fellow actors Jelena Stupljanin who plays Evelyn Maddox, Diana Bermudez as Kimi Joma and Jadran Malkovich as Dr. Marsh.

The Ark Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 PM ET on Syfy. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more information ahead of the upcoming season's premiere.

