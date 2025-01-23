If you’re into all kinds of zombie productions, from the classics to contemporary movies and TV shows, then you’re in for a treat next month. Netflix has added two major zombie movies to its February lineup: Train to Busan, released in 2016, and its standalone sequel, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (2020). As revealed on the streamer’s official X page, the two will arrive on Tuesday, February 11, along with the animated fantasy The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and the Netflix special Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool.

Train to Busan and Peninsula were both directed by Yeon Sang-ho, with the former starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Eui-sung. The 2016 movie takes place during a zombie outbreak and centers on the passengers of a train in South Korea running from Seoul to Busan. With the zombie virus spreading among passengers on the train, a small group of uninfected people do their best to survive the sudden zombie apocalypse.

Still revolving around the undead, Peninsula follows a former soldier who is sent along with a team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of South Korea, now inhabited by zombies, rogue militia, and a family. It is the second live-action feature film in the Train to Busan film series and the third overall installment after the animated prequel Seoul Station released in 2016. Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun and Kwon Hae-hyo.

Were the ‘Train to Busan’ Films Any Good?