It's been nearly a decade since the rights for the English remake of Train to Busan were acquired. So far, we have the name of the soon-to-be feature, The Last Train to New York, and know that Timo Tjahjanto will direct it. Now, the director has shared an update on what's going on and whether we'll ever see the English remake of this highly acclaimed South Korean feature.

Over on X/Twitter, Tjahjanto revealed that he had been ready to get to work since 2020. As for the reason why the film was delayed, he replied that it's "not up to the director" why it was stalled, hinting that it could be an executive decision by the studios. The Last Train to New York was originally scheduled to come out in April 2023, but Warner Bros. pulled it from its release schedule in 2022.

Not much is known about The Last Train to New York. So far, the only names attached to the project were Tjahjanto as the director, Gary Dauberman as the writer, and James Wan as the producer. It was reported that the film would follow the same premise as its Korean counterpart, except it would be set in the U.S. and that Warner Bros. Pictures would distribute it. Unfortunately, an official cast list and the English names of the film's characters were never announced.

What is 'Train To Busan' About?

Premiered during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Train to Busan is a South Korean action horror film where a zombie outbreak spreads across South Korea, and survivors must go to a quarantine zone in Busan. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, The film was highly praised by fans and critics alike, generating a Certified Fresh Score of 95% and a high average audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the film generated over $92 million at the global box office and was nominated for "Best Horror Film" at the 2017 Saturn Awards.

Following its success, a prequel and sequel were released in 2016 and 2020, respectively. Seoul Station is an animated feature, directed by Yeon, where it explores how the outbreak began before Train of Busan's events. Meanwhile, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is a standalone sequel that takes place four years after the first film, where South Korea has become a wasteland overrun by zombies and introduces a new set of characters.

Train to Busan is available to stream on Netflix.