And now, some very exciting news for anyone who takes their films bloody. Deadline reports that the Train to Busan remake James Wan is producing for New Line has landed on a director, Timo Tjahjanto. The script for the updated zombie apocalypse thriller is being written by The Nun scribe Gary Dauberman.

The world needs another remake like you need a zombie bite to the face, but if we have to take another Train to Busan, holy crap, what a choice. Tjahjanto recently directed The Night Comes for Us over at Netflix, a criminally underseen action-thriller starring The Raid duo Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim. It also happens to feature some of the wildest, most brutal action of, easily, the last five years and arguably of the decade. Tjahjanto has horror chops, too, contributing the cult-y "Safe Haven" segment to anthology V/H/S 2 and writing/directing the demonic duo May the Devil Take You and May the Devil Take You Too.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the original Train to Busan debuted in 2016 to critical acclaim, and with good reason. It's a modern-horror masterpiece, injolting a much-needed dose or twelve of energy into the zombie genre. The film stars Gong Yoo as a workaholic father just trying to take the train (to Busan!) with his distant daughter (Kim Su-an) when a frenzied, fast-running army of the undead starts causing all types of ruckus. Train was a ruckus at the box office as well, breaking records in South Korea on the way to a $98.5 million worldwide total. A sequel, Peninsula, debuted last year to a much quieter reaction for...very obvious reasons.

New Line's Train to Busan remake will be executive produced by Judson Scott, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, and Johanna Byer.

