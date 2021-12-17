New Line’s upcoming American remake of the South Korean horror film Train to Busan has now received a title and release date. Warner Bros. has announced that the upcoming movie will be called The Last Train to New York and is currently set for release on April 21, 2023.

Train to Busan first aired in 2016 and was directed Yeon Sang-ho — who also directed the prequel and sequel to the zombie movie series, with one being an animated feature. Train to Busan follows the story of a workaholic and divorced father and his estranged young daughter who wants to take a train to Busan to spend time with her mother. On the way there, terror unfolds as the entire train is overtaken by zombies. With no safe way to travel nor a safe place to go, those aboard the train to Busan must fight to survive a deadly outbreak.

The prequel, Seoul Station, was released soon after Train to Busan. Its story explained more about how the zombie epidemic started and began to rapidly spread across South Korea. The sequel, Peninsula, didn’t have as much success as its two counterparts and did not serve as a direct sequel, only taking place in the same universe. The story takes place four years after the events seen in Train to Busan.

Image via Pan Media and Entertainment

RELATED: 'Train to Busan' Director Has Plans for the Next Film in the Franchise

The Last Train to New York will follow the same premise and will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with Gary Dauberman serving as writer of the film. Notable horror director and writer James Wan is set to produce the project. New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and Coin Operated have decided to co-produce the movie together, with Warner Bros. Pictures set as worldwide distributor.

There has been no word of casting choices or exact detailed plot at this time, and with a release date over a year from now, we’ll be waiting a while to find out more information. For now, The Last Train to New York is currently set for theatrical release on April 21, 2023 and for more updates on this upcoming project, stay tuned to Collider.

