‘Train to Busan’ Sequel ‘Peninsula’ Gets August Release Date and 2021 Shudder Debut

In objectively today’s most on the nose news, Peninsula, the sequel to the hit South Korean zombie flick Train to Busan, will hit North America theaters on August 7, 2020, a little less than a month after the U.S. hit 3 million cases of a highly-contagious virus. What are we doing? What 👏 are 👏 we 👏 doing? Luckily, Well Go USA Entertainment announced that Peninsula is also heading exclusively to Amazon’s horror-focused streaming service, Shudder, just a bit later down the line in early 2021.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, Train to Busan injected a whole new life into zombie movies in 2016. Trapping a crew on a train car with ghouls that sprint a bit faster than your average member of the walking dead, the film is a genuine all-time highlight of the genre. In pretty much any other circumstance imaginable, a sequel would be worthy of a day-one ticket in theaters.

“When we acquired Train to Busan back in 2016, we never imagined its success would extend beyond the genre subculture, “ said Well Go CEO Doris Pfardrescher. “Now, four years later, we have director Yeon’s highly anticipated next chapter Peninsula poised to break out and achieve a level of U.S. success rarely seen with a foreign film.”

“Peninsula is one of the most anticipated horror movie sequels of the last decade and exactly the kind of film Shudder members are hungry for. Yeon Sang-ho set the bar for zombie movies with Train to Busan and its prequel Seoul Station, and we’re thrilled to be the home of his new masterpiece—and the only place where movie lovers will be able to stream this outstanding trilogy together,” added Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula hits theaters (for now!) on August 7. To tide you over until then, check out the trailer right here. Here’s the official synopsis for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula: