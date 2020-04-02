‘Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula’ Trailer Goes ‘Fast & Furious’ Four Years Later

If you’re a horror/zombie-movie fan worth your salt, you’ve undoubtedly seen director Yeon Sang-Ho’s 2016 flick Train to Busan and his animated prequel movie released the same year, Seoul Station. Now, the director is back with the franchise’s first sequel in Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula which has taken a page from the Fast and Furious folks.

The original film told the tale of a zombie outbreak in South Korea, focusing on a group of passengers aboard a train bound for Busan from Seoul who attempted to survive amidst the madness. The prequel film wound time back a bit to show how the insanity all started. Now, in Peninsula, we’ll jump forward four years to see what the geographic location looks like after some significant time has passed. Luckily the first teaser trailer is here to give us a hint as to what awaits us in that world.

Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula will be distributed by Well Go USA in both the US and Canada at a time to be announced later. In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis, followed by the teaser trailer: