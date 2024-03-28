The Big Picture Train to Busan revived the zombie genre with its unique setting and emotional characters, becoming a modern horror classic globally.

Peninsula, set in the same world, didn't capture the magic of the original due to high expectations and lack of emotional depth.

Peninsula struggled to find its own identity, focusing on action and heist elements, rather than creating a compelling story like its predecessor.

The modern zombie film received a much-needed jolt of energy (or, in this case, a bioengineered virus infection) with 2016's Train to Busan. The Walking Dead's success a few years earlier had made zombies all the rage, but as that series lost popularity and many of its TV and film clones grew stale, the zombie fad began to rot. Train to Busan changed all of that, taking an overdone subgenre and making it feel fresh again, not just through its monsters, but its unique setting of zombies on a train, and most of all, its heartbreaking characters.

The South Korean film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, was a critical darling which spread quickly across the world thanks to word of mouth. It became so popular that there was talk of an American remake, The Last Train to New York, which has yet to happen. While there hasn't been a reboot, there were two more Yeon Sang-ho directed films set in that universe, the 2016 animated feature Seoul Station, and the live-action movie from 2020, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula. The limitations of Peninsula, which couldn't match the success of the original, lies in the title. Take away Train to Busan and those limitations and impossible to meet expectations, and Yeon Sang-ho had a chance to create another great zombie movie.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula A zombie virus has in the last four years spread to all South Korea. Four Koreans in Hong Kong sail through the blockade to Incheon for USD20,000,000 on a truck. Release Date July 15, 2020 Director Sang-ho Yeon Cast Dong-won Kang , Jung-hyun Lee Writers Joo-Suk Park , Sang-ho Yeon Main Genre Horror Runtime 114

'Train to Busan' Is One of the Best Zombie Movies Ever Made

When Train to Busan was released in theaters in 2016, it barely made a dent in the United States, making only $2 million, but worldwide it went on to collect $90 million more. Thankfully, American audiences began to find it through word of mouth and availability on streaming services. What was once a small South Korean movie quickly became a modern horror classic all over the globe.

Train to Busan was so good that even critics, who don't often appreciate gory zombie films, raved over it, leading to a jaw-dropping 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Yeon Sang-ho's film had it all. If you wanted scary hordes of zombies with gross makeup and bloody kills, Train to Busan had it. If you wanted characters to actually care about, Train to Busan had that too, especially in the father and daughter relationship between Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) and young Su-an (Kim Su-an). Although the film might be about the undead, it's a very alive and human story packed with emotion, all heading towards one of the most heartbreaking and memorable finales in recent film history. Train to Busan quickly became so popular in America that a reboot was greenlit, called Last Train to New York. Thankfully, that effort has stalled, for there's no way for any reboot to recapture the magic of a perfect original. Even two sequels haven't been able to come close.

'Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula' Is More of an Action Heist Movie

Close

In 2016, the same year Train to Busan was released, a prequel to the film came out as well. Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, Seoul Station looks at how the zombie epidemic in South Korea began. The film had one thing going for it that you don't see much of in horror: it was animated. While not as good as Train to Busan, the film was celebrated for its stunning visuals, becoming a minor success in its own right. The same couldn't exactly be said for a proper live action sequel of sorts, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula.

Peninsula is set in the world of Train to Busan, occurring during the same zombie outbreak, but it doesn't follow the main characters from the film. Instead, another story in that universe is told, this time following leads Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) and Min-jung (Lee Jung-hyun), among others, during a heist attempt to get $20 million from a truck. It's similar in plot to 2021's American zombie movie, Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder and starring Dave Bautista, which also involves a heist taking place during the zombie apocalypse. Peninsula did okay, making $42 million worldwide (less than half of what Train to Busan made), but critics shrugged their shoulders at it (Peninsula gets just a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes). It was quickly forgotten instead of being a classic. Peninsula could have been a better film if it had been able to leave behind the trappings of its predecessor.

'Peninsula' Is Held Back by Its Attachment to 'Train to Busan'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sequels to classic movies seldom work. The entire time you're watching a follow up to a major success, you can't help but compare it to what came before. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire might be a fine enough movie, for example, but you can't help but think of the original 1984 film the entire time, as they're too attached to the past while simultaneously trying to stray away from it. Having Peninsula being saddled with "Train to Busan Presents" both gave the film immediate attention but also set it up for failure. Part of why the first film works is because of its setting. Peninsula wasn't going to have the outbreak happening on a train again, but because it didn't, the viewer is immediately disappointed because now they're just watching another movie of people being chased by fast zombies.

There was also no way for Peninsula to pack the same emotional punch as Train to Busan. It tries to create its own, making our hero, Jung-seok, a broken man ravaged by guilt over the death of his family members he couldn't save. Still, Train to Busan sucked us in with a father and daughter relationship done so well that we felt like we were part of their family. It found ways to slow down, even in the chaos of superfast zombies. How do you follow something that powerful? Peninsula couldn't, no matter what they did. The entire time you're watching the movie you can't help but wish that Seok-woo and Su-an were there. Jung-seok might be a character with a tragic backstory, but it's just that, the past, not the present. It's a plot device for the action, rather than something deeper that bites all the way to the bone.

Peninsula felt like something that was made on a Hollywood assembly line, and while that may sound like a harsh criticism, it could also have been a positive. Peninsula should have been its own monster, and not just another zombie horror movie, but an action zombie film with an intriguing heist and more interesting characters, beating Army of the Dead to the punch and being better at the same time. That's an interesting premise, just as putting zombies on a train is. Instead, while it looks cool on the surface, the film's focus is being pulled in two different directions – trying to stay in the same universe as Train to Busan, while also being different.

By trying to be two things at once, it's not enough of one thing, becoming a big, glossy movie where everything is bigger without being better. There are no dominant themes to carry Peninsula, no time to slow down and become more than its CGI and set pieces. There are lots of gunfire and car chases, an abundance of thrilling action, and plenty of blood and guts, but not enough reason to care when the zombies begin ripping everyone in half. If Peninsula was an island unto itself, who knows how we'd be remembering it now.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

WATCH ON SHUDDER