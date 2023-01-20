With classic early 2000s films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon receiving a 4K Ultra HD makeover, it was only a matter of time until legendary director Antoine Fuqua’s celebrated crime thriller Training Day would land the same treatment. Taking to Twitter to announce the big news, Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the 2001 film that saw Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in the leading roles as two police officers. While an official release date has yet to be set, pre-orders for the 4K UHD Blu-ray begin on February 28, 2023, with a digital release also on the way.

In Training Day, Washington stars as veteran cop Detective Alonzo Harris who’s been tasked with showing newbie officer Jake Hoyt (Hawke) the ropes on the latter’s first day working with LAPD’s narcotics unit. The lines between morality and greed begin to blur as Officer Hoyt is introduced to a shady underbelly within the department. But, just when you think you’ve wrapped your head around the good and the bad, David Ayer’s genius screenplay, paired with award-nominated performances by Washington and Hawke will keep you guessing until the end.

Along with Washington and Hawke, the film boasts an all-star ensemble cast that includes musicians-turned-actors like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Macy Gray, as well as Hollywood stars like Scott Glenn (Urban Cowboy), Eva Mendes (2 Fast 2 Furious), Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Harris Yulin (Scarface), Raymond J. Barry (Steel City), and Tom Berenger (Platoon).

A hit with audiences and critics alike, Training Day would see both Washington and Hawke nominated for their performances at that year’s Academy Awards. Washington would win Best Actor, his second time nabbing an Oscar with his first being for his performance in 1990’s Glory. The duo was also nominated at that year’s Screen Actors Guild Award celebrations with Washington receiving yet another nomination at the Golden Globes.

As of right now, no special features have been announced to accompany the film’s 4K UHD release nor has any information surrounding a special SteelBook been revealed. However, the cover image does change it up from the original DVD release, with a new shot of Hawke and Washington taking front and center. Just like any other upgraded edition, Training Day will be backed with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 to deliver the best sound quality to your home theater. Check out Warner Bros. Twitter announcement below: