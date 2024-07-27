The Big Picture Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua faced backlash for killing off Denzel Washington's character in Training Day, but the film became a classic.

Despite initial test screening failure, Training Day has had a lasting influence on the crime-thriller genre and helped launch the career of writer David Ayer.

The film starred Washington, who won an Oscar for the role, as well as Ethan Hawke.

It takes a strong-willed director to stick to their vision despite voices in their ear telling them otherwise, and often, holding onto one’s conviction can create true movie magic. Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua experienced a shock when his calling card movie, Training Day, received poor scores from a test audience. Fuqua said that he nearly got mobbed at the theater. Little did he know that, even years later, Training Day would remain his most beloved film.

Speaking to Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at Collider's Directors on Directing panel, Fuqua revealed that Training Day received perhaps the lowest test score of his career because audiences simply couldn’t tolerate Denzel Washington’s character, Detective Alonzo Harris, dying at the end. He said, “Training Day didn’t score high in the test screening because I killed Denzel. People were pissed. [Laughs] I almost got ran out of the theater on that one. That was probably the lowest test screening.” In the film, Washington plays a corrupt LAPD detective who takes a rookie (played by Ethan Hawke) along with him on a “training day” around the most violent neighborhoods of L.A.

Washington won his second acting Oscar for his widely acclaimed performance. Hawke, on the other hand, was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Training Day has had a lasting influence on the crime-thriller genre, and particularly on gang movies set in Los Angeles. The film also marked something of a breakout for writer David Ayer, who went on to direct other Los Angeles-set films such as Hard Times, End of Watch, and The Tax Collector.

Washington and Fuqua Went On To Work Together Several Times Again

Fuqua, on the other hand, later collaborated with Washington most famously on The Equalizer trilogy, which has grossed a combined total of nearly $570 million worldwide. They also worked together on the remake of The Magnificent Seven, which grossed over $160 million worldwide. While most of his movies have earned mixed critical reviews, Fuqua has established himself as a crowd pleaser. The Equalizer 3 has a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Training Day holds an 89% audience approval rating on RT.

Also starring Scott Glenn, Eva Mendes, Cliff Curtis, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Macy Gray in supporting roles, Training Day was released less than a month after 9/11 to critical and commercial success. It has a 74% critics’ score on RT, and went on to gross over $100 million worldwide against a reported budget of $45 million. Fuqua is now directing the hotly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled Michael, while Washington will next star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.