One of Denzel Washington's most iconic movies, which won him his second Oscar of his career, has found streaming life more than 20 years after release. Training Day, the 2001 cop drama which also stars Ethan Hawke, is officially one of the most popular movies on Paramount+, narrowly creeping into the top 10. Training Day falls just short of Mean Girls, which has been enjoying success on Paramount+ for the better part of a week now, and also A Quiet Place Part 2, the sequel starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. In addition to Washington and Hawke, Training Day also stars Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger, Harris Yulin, and Raymond J. Barry, and the film currently sits at a 74% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Training Day was written by David Ayer and directed by Antoine Fuqua. The former is best known for writing the first Fast & Furious movie in 2001, The Fast and the Furious, and has since written other film such as End of Watch, Fury, Suicide Squad, and, most recently, The Tax Collector in 2020. As for Fuqua, he most recently teamed up with Washington for The Equalizer 3 and also worked with Will Smith in 2022 on Emancipation. He directed Washington in both other Equalizer movies in 2014 and 2018, and also worked with Mark Wahlberg in 2007 on Shooter, another film which has found success on Paramount+. His most notable upcoming project is Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic which is set to release in 2025.

When Did Denzel Washington Win His Other Oscar?

Denzel Washington's first Oscar nomination came in 1988 for his performance in Cry Freedom, but it didn't take him long to claim the Academy Award. Just two years later, Washington won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Glory, the Civil War drama which features a star-studded cast of Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, and Andre Braugher. He then claimed another win for his performance in Training Day, and has since been nominated for four Oscars for his roles in Flight, Fences, Roman J. Isreal, Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth, but has yet to claim another win in more than 20 years.

