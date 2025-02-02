If you’re looking to crank up the heat on these chilly February nights, head to Tubi as they've got some more classic freebies, including the Oscar-winning crime thriller that redefined Denzel Washington’s career, Training Day. Released in 2001, Training Day was written by David Ayer and directed by Antoine Fuqua, and it marked the start of a dynamic duo that would go on to deliver multiple bangers. But nothing hits quite like Training Day, the film that snagged Washington his second Academy Award, this time for Best Actor.

Washington plays Alonzo Harris, an LAPD detective who’s less “by-the-book” and more “burn-the-book-then-extort-the-author.” Alonzo takes rookie cop Jake Hoyt (played by a baby-faced Ethan Hawke) on a 24-hour ride-along through the gritty streets of Los Angeles. What starts as an intense mentoring session quickly spirals into a moral nightmare, complete with drugs, deception, and the world’s most nerve-wracking game of Russian roulette with your principles. Despite — or maybe because of — its chaotic energy, Training Day boasts a 74% critics score and an 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Oscar wasn't Washington's first, either. His Oscar journey started in 1988 with a nomination for Cry Freedom, and just two years later, he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Glory. Since then, Denzel’s racked up a total of six nominations, with standout performances in Flight, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

What Other Projects Did Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua Make Together?

Training Day wasn’t the end of the road for Denzel and Fuqua. It was just the beginning. The pair reunited for The Equalizer (2014), where Denzel plays Robert McCall, a retired black-ops operative who dishes out vigilante justice with the precision of a man who alphabetizes his spice rack. The film was such a hit that it spawned two sequels, making The Equalizer Denzel’s first-ever film trilogy. But wait, there’s more! They also joined forces for The Magnificent Seven (2016), a modern remake of the classic Western, with Denzel leading the charge as bounty hunter Sam Chisolm.

So, if you’re in the mood for corrupt cops, vigilante justice, and Denzel Washington doing what he does best — owning every scene he’s in — fire up Tubi this month and relive the film that made “King Kong ain’t got s*** on me” an iconic cinematic moment. Stay tuned to Collider for all the updates on Denzel Washington's latest projects.