If you're looking for something to heat up those chilly November nights — and you happen to have a VIZIO device — their free streaming platform WatchFree+ is delivering an action-packed holiday season with a slate of free premium movies, including the Oscar-winning crime thriller Training Day. Training Day was written by David Ayer and directed by Antoine Fuqua, and the movie stars Denzel Washington in his Academy Award-winning role as Alonzo Harris.

Alonzo is, if you're being generous, a morally ambiguous LAPD detective whose methods blur the lines between justice and corruption. He takes Ethan Hawke's rookie cop Jake Hoyt under his wing over a perilous 24-hour ride-along that tests every aspect of Hoyt's ideals and his survival instincts. In addition to Washington and Hawke, Training Day also stars Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger, Harris Yulin, and Raymond J. Barry, and the film currently sits at a 74% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

This wasn't Washington's first Academy Award, though. His first Oscar nomination came in 1988 for his performance in Cry Freedom, but he didn't hang around long until picking up the statuette. Just two years later, Washington won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Glory, the Civil War drama which features a star-studded cast of Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, and Andre Braugher. Since then, he's been nominated four more times for his performances in Flight, Fences, Roman J. Israel Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth. And if buzz is to be believed, his magnetic performance in Gladiator II as Macrinus may well see him nominated once again for Best Supporting Actor next year.

What Other Projects Did Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua Make Together?

Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington have forged a remarkable partnership, delivering several acclaimed films over a course of two decades by this point. Training Day kicked off their working relationship, before the two reunited for The Equalizer (2014), introducing audiences to Robert McCall, a retired black-ops operative delivering vigilante justice. This box-office hit led to The Equalizer 2 (2018) and The Equalizer 3 (2023), marking Washington’s first film trilogy and cementing McCall as an iconic action hero for a new generation. The duo also teamed up for a remake of The Magnificent Seven in 2016, putting a new spin on the classic Western film, with Washington anchoring the movie as the bounty hunter Sam Chisolm.

Training Day is available to stream now on Vizio's WatchFree+.

