Over the last decade, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and actor Denzel Washington, have delivered a trilogy of hard-hitting action movies through The Equalizer franchise. But years before the first movie blasted onto screens, the duo teamed up for the good cop, bad cop crime thriller, Training Day. The movie became one of the quintessential features of the early aughts and even led to plenty of critical acclaim, including recognizement at that year’s Academy Awards. Right now, the 74% Rotten Tomatoes feature, which also stars Ethan Hawke, has found itself on a new streaming home, with Peacock subscribers invited to join the wild ride alongside the leading stars.

We’re here to warn you that from start to end, it’s tough to catch your breath during Training Day. The fast-paced movie centers around two LAPD officers at very different points in their careers. In one corner is Washington’s Detective Alonzo Harris, a veteran narcotics officer, and in the other is Hawke’s Jake Hoyt, an up-and-coming recruit whose promotion falls in the hands of Detective Harris. The movie follows the pair out on the streets for a day of action, with Harris showing the rookie the ins and outs of the job. But, the way that Detective Harris does the job might not be what audiences are expecting, as the film calls into question the morality of those high ranking officials on the force.

Audiences have The Beekeeper and Suicide Squad director, David Ayer, to thank for Training Day’s non-stop twists and turns. The movie was one of a handful that the creative wrote early on in his career, and was followed by yet another defining title of the early 2000s — The Fast and the Furious. Although Hawke and Washington carry the film with their dynamic, the supporting cast really is the glue that holds Fuqua’s crime feature together, with an ensemble that includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Macy Gray, Eva Mendes, Scott Glenn, and Cliff Curtis.

‘Training Day’s Critical Success

Despite having the bad wrap of being Fuqua’s lowest-scoring test screening of his entire career, Training Day went on to become an incredibly successful film, both financially and critically. At the global box office, against its production budget of $45 million, the movie earned nearly $105 million in ticket sales. We've already mentioned that on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 74% critics’ approval rating, but audiences are even more into it, giving it plenty more points and sitting it at 89%. After landing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Glory, and having been nominated for Best Actor twice before (for Malcolm X and The Hurricane), the third time was finally the charm for Washington, whose work in the pressure-cooker film earned him the esteemed award. For his performance, Hawke nabbed an Oscar nomination.

Those ready to ride along on the most intense Training Day of their lives can head over to Peacock where the film is now streaming.

