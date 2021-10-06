Robert Carlyle will once again be starring as the infamous Francis Begbie in The Blade Artist, a spin-off series of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting and Danny Boyle’s film of the same name, according to Deadline.

The Blade Artist is set two decades after the events of Trainspotting and is based on Welsh's 2016 novel of the same title. The Blade Artists follows a changed Begbie - or Jim, as he’s now known - who has moved to Los Angeles, is working as an artist, and is now a married family man with two daughters. However, unfortunate circumstances will be bringing him back to Scotland and his return will upset the balance he had found in his life. In addition to starring in the upcoming series, Carlyle is also executive producing alongside Welsh. No network is associated with the project yet.

Carlyle has been open about his interest in returning to the Trainspotting world. Regarding his reprisal of the role, the actor had this to say: “The prospect of working with Irvine and bringing Francis Begbie to life once more is an absolute gift.” Welsh’s novel Trainspotting was released 3 years prior to Boyle’s 1996 film, both of which deal with heavy themes of heroin abuse and coming-of-age. Boyle’s film received extremely high praise from the critics and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In addition to Carlyle, Trainspotting featured Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Kevin McKidd, Jonny Lee Miller, and Kelly Macdonald. T2 Trainspotting, a sequel to the 1996 film, premiered in 2017. The Blade Artist does not yet have a release date or a network. KEEP READING: How the Gritty Visual Language of ‘Trainspotting’ Pushes Viewers to "Choose Life"

