Trainwreck, the 2015 comedy starring Amy Schumer, is currently proving to be a major hit on Hulu, where it’s sitting comfortably at #6 on the platform. With an impressive 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the raunchy comedy has found a fresh audience in streaming, and one of the film’s surprise standouts is none other than WWE star John Cena.

Directed by Judd Apatow and written by Schumer, Trainwreck follows Amy (Schumer), a commitment-phobic journalist who has always avoided serious relationships. However, when she’s assigned to write a profile on sports doctor Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), she starts to question her lifestyle and whether she’s ready for something more permanent. The film is packed with awkward, hilarious moments, but one of the biggest surprises came in the form of Cena’s comedic performance.

Cena plays Steven, Amy’s fitness-obsessed, overly sensitive boyfriend at the start of the film. In what can only be described as a scene-stealing role, Cena delivers some of the film’s funniest moments, blending his larger-than-life physical presence with perfect comedic timing. His raunchy sex scenes and awkward attempts at dirty talk—alongside a brilliant moment where he threatens someone in a cinema—showed audiences a completely new side to the wrestler-turned-actor.

Both critics and fans were quick to praise Cena’s role, with some even calling him one of the film’s biggest highlights. His appearance in Trainwreck marked the beginning of his successful transition from WWE superstar to bona fide comedic actor, a career path he’s since followed up with roles in projects like Peacemaker, Blockers and Vacation Friends.

In addition to Cena’s standout performance, Trainwreck features a strong supporting cast, including Hader, Brie Larson, Tilda Swinton, and even LeBron James (in another unexpectedly funny role). Schumer’s sharp writing, paired with Apatow’s knack for combining humour and heart, resulted in a film that’s both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly heartfelt.

Is 'Trainwreck' Worth Seeing?

Collider's Perri Nemiroff reviewed the film for Collider at SXSW in 2015, and gave it a B+, adding:

Trainwreck isn’t perfect by any means, but based on what we saw at this screening, it does look like they’re very close to making the most of the material. As it stands, it's already one of the more even and tighter films we've seen from Apatow in recent years.

If you’re in the mood for a raunchy, feel-good comedy with a blend of absurd humour and touching moments, Trainwreck is a must-watch on Hulu—especially for John Cena’s breakout comedic performance.