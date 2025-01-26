Don Cheadle is a terrific performer with an excellent range, with the likes of Boogie Nights, Traffic, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his back catalog. A winner of two Golden Globes, two Grammy Awards, and a Tony Award for good measure, as well as receiving countless other nominations including for an Academy Award, Cheadle's filmography is well worth exploring, with streamer Max making that task even easier this coming February. Officially, on February 1, 2025, Cheadle and recent Academy Award nominee Guy Pearce's conspiracy thriller Traitor will hit Max and become available for your viewing pleasure.

The movie stars Cheadle as a former Sudanese-American US soldier under investigation, with Pearce's FBI special agent trying to solve a string of terrifying explosions putting innocent lives at risk. For those looking for gritty political thrills with plenty of explosive action, Traitor is the perfect addition to Max. Alongside Cheadle and Pearce in the Traitor ensemble are the likes of Archie Panjabi, Neal McDonough, Alyy Khan, Adeel Akhtar, and others, with director Jeffrey Nachmanoff also writing based on a story by iconic funny-man Steve Martin. A full synopsis for Traitor reads:

"When straight-arrow agent Roy Clayton (Guy Pearce) assumes command of a special FBI task force, he becomes entangled in a web of covert operations. All the clues in Clayton's investigation point to Samir Horn (Don Cheadle), a former Special Ops soldier who now aids terrorists. But as Clayton digs deeper and contradictory evidence begins to emerge, he begins to question Horn's motives."

'Traitor' Sadly Underperformed at the Global Box Office

Boasting a 64% Rotten Tomatoes critical score and audience rating, Traitor is considered a strong showing in both Cheadle and Pearce's filmography, even considering the movie underperformed at the 2008 box office. With a domestic haul of $23 million and a short overseas total of just $4 million, Traitor made $27 million worldwide and added a further $14 million in domestic DVD and video sales. Traitor was made on a reported $22 million production budget, making the $27 million total sadly not enough to consider the film a success. The thriller didn't even manage to crack the list of 100 highest-grossing movies at the US box office in 2008, a list topped by The Dark Knight. For many, Traitor has gone under the radar, with its introduction to Max's strong catalog of beloved movies likely to boost its reputation.

Don Cheadle and Guy Pearce's Traitor is officially hitting streamer Max on February 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Traitor Release Date August 23, 2008 Runtime 110 minutes Director Jeffrey Nachmanoff Cast Don Cheadle

Guy Pearce

Saïd Taghmaoui Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Main Genre Action

Rent on Prime Video