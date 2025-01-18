Past seasons of The Traitors have had some tense moments, and Season 3 of the show, hosted by Alan Cumming, is no different. On January 9, he spoke to Newsweek about what is to come with Season 3, and he said that he almost had to break up a fight at the infamous Roundtable. At the Roundtable, whether someone is a traitor or faithful, being accused of being a traitor will cause even more drama, so it is not a shock for the faithfuls and traitors to come to blows. Then again, it is the game.

Although Cumming, who is set to start in Season 2 of the English TV show Boarders, did not reveal who almost had a physical fight, he did say that it was “terrifying.” “There’s bits in it that are so intense and brutal,” he said. "I actually thought I was going to have to break up a fight at round table one time. It was really terrifying. I don’t break up many fights.”

The Traitors Season 3 cast includes stars from popular reality TV shows such as Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives, Summer House, The Bachelorette, Survivor, The Real World, Big Brother, and Selling Sunset. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 winner Bob The Drag Queen is this season’s Traitor alongside Big Brother alum Danielle Reyes and Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger and Rob Mariano, otherwise known as Boston Rob.

The faithfuls this season include Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Wes Bergmann, Nikki Bella, Ciara Miller, Dolores Catania, Sam Asghari, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Bob Harper, Robyn Dixon, Jeremy Collins, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten. Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan were unfortunately murdered. Whereas, Tony Vlachos and Wells Adams were banished despite being faithfuls.

Alan Cumming Teases The Ending Of ‘The Traitors’ Season 3