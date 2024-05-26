The Big Picture Chloé Lukasiak may be making a comeback on The Traitors, possibly joining Season 3's reality star lineup.

Fans are excited about Lukasiak's potential on the show, given her history with Abby Lee Miller.

Lukasiak recently teased her involvement on Instagram hinting at a new twist for the show's upcoming season.

Chloé Lukasiak is in the midst of a comeback tour. She recently joined the Dance Moms reunion special that had her talking about her former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, with some fellow stars of the show. But now, Lukasiak may be heading to a different kind of competition. Did the Dance Moms girls ever go to a competition with Miller in Scotland? There seem to be hints that Lukasiak could be on the third season of the United States version of The Traitors.

Season 2 of the series put only reality stars to the test. In Season 1, there was a mix between reality stars and average people which ended up leading to a very upsetting end of the season. With the more reality-focused season, we saw a division between the game players from shows like Survivor and The Challenge joining together against the Bravolebrities from shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and more. If Lukasiak joins the series? She'd be the first Dance Moms alum to take on the castle.

Lukasiak posted on Instagram stories a picture of an eye mask that says The Traitors with a plaid blanket, and a note with her name on it, and she tagged Peacock in the post. She wrote "Going on a VERY fun trip next week, I can't wait." Whether that means that she is competing in Season 3 or doing something else with the show is what we don't know, but if anyone was going to be good on a show like this, it is probably someone who had to deal with Miller for years.

Would Chloé Lukasiak Be Good on 'The Traitors'?

Lukasiak is beloved by fans as the second to Maddie Ziegler while on Dance Moms. For the most part, fans felt bad for her because of how Miller treated her when Lukasiak was a great dancer on the show. With something like The Traitors, that could work to Lukasiak's advantage, because people are very trusting of her since we've known her since she was just a young dancer at the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company. If Alan Cumming chooses her as a traitor, it could make for really interesting choices on the show. Lukasiak revealing her casting on Instagram would be new for the series as, most of the time, we don't find out who is on the next season until much later.

You can watch previous episodes of The Traitors on Peacock and Dance Moms is available on Disney+.

