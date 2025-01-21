While neither are traitors, it does seem like Chrishell Stause has her own traitor among the faithfuls in Tom Sandoval. On Season 3 of The Traitors, Sandoval instantly started going after Stause and saying her actions were "sus," all while ignoring her real life friendship with his ex, Ariana Madix. Sandoval joined The Traitors after he turned into a villain on Vanderpump Rules. After 9 years together, Sandoval cheated on Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss, and has spent the last two years pretending like he didn't do anything wrong in the situation. It caused tension that led to a reboot for Vanderpump Rules and now it is bleeding into his game play on The Traitors.

While no one really suspects Sandoval as a traitor (he is not one of the official traitors selected by host Alan Cumming), it hasn't stopped many from dismissing him or ignoring him completely. Stause, who is part of the "Bambis," which includes herself, Nikki "Bella" Garcia, and Gabby Windey, has made her distaste for Sandoval very clear on the show. When the traitors were chosen, Sandoval was weirdly looking at everyone, and it made Stause react to him, which led to Sandoval throwing her name around.

Now, Stause has spoke with TMZ and made it clear that he is not someone she enjoys in Cumming's manor. She said that their feud "goes both ways" and that neither like each other. She also admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she intentionally left him out of a tribute post for the show because she doesn't like him. In fact, she said "I hate him." While the two have accused each other of being traitors, it has since been relatively tame between the two of them on the show with Sandoval barely getting time on screen.

Tom Sandoval Is Surprisingly Tame on The Traitors

Fans of Vanderpump Rules are used to Sandoval's more outrageous antics. Often going toe to toe with Jax Taylor as the most obnoxious, Sandoval took the title after he turned the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules against each other and tried to play a victim in Season 11, a few months after his cheating scandal was revealed. Since, Sandoval has told people to move on and his inclusion in The Traitors did make many fear that Season 3 would be the Sandoval show. Instead, he has been in the background most of the time, outside of him, trying to get people to suspect Stause. You can see what happens between Stause and Sandoval on The Traitors Season 3.

