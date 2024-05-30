The Big Picture Survivor stars Tony Vlachos & Carolyn Wiger join The Traitors Season 3 cast in a Scottish Castle.

The new season follows usual format similar to mafia with host Alan Cumming returning.

Rumors circulate about potential cast members for The Traitors Season 3 including Real Housewives names.

This just-in — Survivor alums, Tony Vlachos and Carolyn Wiger from Season 28 and Season 44 respectively, are going to be part of The Traitors Season 3! The former Survivor stars are headed to the Scottish Castle with 19 other celebrities and reality stars for a chance to win $250,000.

Vlachos is a two-time winner. He first won Survivor Season 28, Survivor: Cagayan, as well as Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War. He was also featured in Survivor: Game Changers but was sadly voted out second. Wiger, on the other hand, was a finalist for Survivor Season 44. Vlachos and Wiger join the ranks of fellow Survivor alumni Stephenie LaGrossa, and Cirie Fields, who won The Traitors Season one. Season 2 of The Traitors welcomed Survivors stars Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

The upcoming season of The Traitors will follow the show’s usual format where the players take part in a psychological competition similar to the party game mafia. While most of the cast of the show has been kept under wraps, what we do know is that The Good Wife star Alan Cumming will also be returning as the host for the third time in a row!

The Traitors (US) Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors some are loyal. Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Speculation About Cast For ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

After Peacock announced that The Traitors had been picked up for Season 3 back in February 2021, the internet was going crazy with rumors about the show’s brand-new cast. A lot of names have been thrown around, including former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley. The hint was dropped by Phaedra Parks, who remains one of the most memorable contestants of The Traitors Season 2. However, the rumor hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Later on, The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels was also rumored to be joining the reality show. However, she set the record straight in an Instagram post captioned, “Neither a traitor nor a faithful,” referring to the show’s format. The former reality star added, “Sorry to disappoint, but the rumors ARE NOT TRUE.” She did clarify that while she loves the show, she’s definitely not joining as a contestant. When asked in the comments if she would have joined if invited, Monique dropped a bombshell and replied, “I actually considered it but later declined.”

Other Real Housewives names in the mix include Dolores Catania, as well as Big Brother alum Britney Haynes. But for now, Peacock hasn’t officially confirmed the cast list for The Traitors Season 3, leaving a lot of room for speculation. But considering that the filming for the upcoming season is expected to start soon, stay tuned for the casting details!

