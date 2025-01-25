When the cast for The Traitors was first dropped, comment sections and Reddit threads were overflowing with viewers who were dismayed that Tom Sandoval was lined up for the latest season. The minds behind Vanderpump Rules recently announced that they're scrapping the cast that they've had for the past eleven years in favor of fresh meat, with many diehard Bravo fans blaming Tom, his affair with Rachel Leviss, and his lack of contrition is why the show they loved so dearly was derailed. Over the past couple of years, Tom has capitalized off of his fame turning into infamy by having stints on shows such as The Masked Singer and Special Forces, and it's been far more sincere and authentic than his time on Bravo.

There is no doubt to me that Tom Sandoval has zero capacity for self-awareness and accountability and hasn't demonstrated any genuine attempts at redemption or remorse. It's difficult to stomach when he's protected by his enablers like Tom Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules. While he has made zero authentic attempts at humility, The Traitors has shouldered the responsibility of being the show that humbles him instead, and it's why I feel he's the best part of the show.

Tom Sandoval Is The Most Hated Man In Reality Television

Image via Bravo

Let's make this perfectly clear: Tom Sandoval is a condemnable person, and there's no room for him to seek redemption on reality television. The way he treated his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix and mistress Rachel was wrong, and he had not demonstrated any remarkable signs of growth or shame since everything transpired. His affair with Rachel was lucrative for Bravo and other brands, with the marketable hashtag of #Scandoval and everything, because it wasn't a divisive issue and was something many viewers could relate to. Tom was initially one of the seemingly better-behaved castmates of the show. This isn't hard to do, considering his best friends Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz were constantly aired out for cheating on their significant others. While Tom was only exposed for making out with Ariana, while he was with Kristen Doute, who was sleeping with Jax, that was seen as a much worse offense. His biggest crime before Scandoval was his terrible trumpet skills, acting like the insufferable morality police, and his delusional confidence in his marginal amount of talent.

After the news of Scandoval broke, I saw an abundance of social media chatter about how Tom was the ultimate villain the entire time. I saw that he was so good at using the "good guy" trope as a facade to throw people off the scent that he had zero respect for women and was manipulative. Watching him lobby for forgiveness from his castmates during season eleven made my skin crawl. When Jax made his highly anticipated return to the show to promote The Valley and make jabs at Tom for his terrible decisions and, of course, his white nail polish, Tom protested that he didn't deserve to be, reamed out by Jax because he always went out of his way to be polite to him and give him "at least three compliments every time [he sees] him." That's not how being a good person works, and while Jax is equally bad, Tom was the one throwing Jax under the bus for well over a decade to make himself seem like a better person.Vanderpump Rules provided Tom with an environment where he was coddled and enabled to cheat and deceive, so of course he was operating under the assumption that if he surrounded himself with sycophants like Tom Schwartz and Billie Lee, giving compliments and doing cringeworthy cold plunges would suffice as "growth." He has learned nothing. Let him be trolled by others in a much less forgiving environment—it's what he deserves as a narcissist and what we deserve as viewers.

Tom Sandoval Is Reality TV Gold