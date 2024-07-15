The Big Picture Trishelle Cannatella made a controversial move on The Traitors, winning by betraying a teammate.

Cannatella is unashamed of her Playboy past, showcasing her confidence.

Cannatella appeared on Below Deck Med, surprising crew members unfamiliar with her reality TV legacy.

Trishelle Cannatella became known as something of a villain on Season 2 of The Traitors. Determined to win, she left the game a co-winner with her The Challenge friend Chris "C.T." Tamburello. The two went back and forth on their friendship until they screwed another Faithful out of winning to take the money for themselves. It was vicious and a mean move, but the gamers ended up taking home the win. Now, Cannatella is trying her hand at another reality show: Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean.

Cannatella was on the show along with her friends, a model named Brittany Brower and model agency owner Marsha Doll. The team all were on the yacht with their respective husbands and started to talk about modeling. Cannatella said she was too short to ever do any modeling, but she did admit to working with Playboy in the past. It started when Doll asked the group if they'd ever seen the images of Cannatella from the men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

“I’m definitely not ashamed of it because I looked good,” Cannatella said. “My boobies are generational.” She posed for the magazine back in 2003 prior to ever diving into reality television, but it seems from Cannatella's comments that she isn't ashamed of the work she did with them, nor should she be. She would go on to star in reality shows like The Real World: Las Vegas, The Challenge, The Surreal Life, Kill Reality, Punk’d, Fear Factor, and, of course, The Traitors.

Many of us just met Cannatella on The Traitors, but she was also a big player during her time on The Challenge. So it was one of the funnier parts of Cannatella's appearance on Below Deck Med when Chief Stew Aesha Scott did not have any idea who she or her friends were. When Captain Sandy Yawn dropped their names on the show, Scott replied “I can’t fangirl if I don’t know them." Yawn even tried to help by bringing up America's Next Top Model but that didn't seem to work. Even after she did meet them, she still didn't know who any of them were. “I don’t watch a lot of TV,” she explained. “So I am probably the last person who is going to recognize these girls.”

You can see Trishelle Cannatella in The Traitors 2. While the upcoming season doesn’t have a release date yet, the first two seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

