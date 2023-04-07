Inspired by Julie Orringer's 2019 historical novel (The Flight Portfolio), Transatlantic tackles the dangerous yet heartening rescue attempts that American journalist, Varian Fry, conducted during World War II. Aiming to explore a story sprinkled with comparative positivity, directors Anna Winger and Daniel Handler were determined to set Transatlantic apart from prior representations of the war by adopting the humor and style of films that were contemporary with the events. However, it is important to remember that both the novel and the Netflix series were "inspired by" the real events, since historical records support Fry's, Mary Jane Gold's and Albert Hirschman's existence; narrative developments and moral arcs regarding some characters seemed to have been invented.

The Real Events That Motivated 'Transatlantic'

According to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Fry managed to secure passage of approximately 2,000 anti-Nazi and Jewish refugees that included "writers, avant-garde artists and socialist Germans." During his 1935 trip to Berlin, he witnessed the horrors and tortures the Nazi party inflicted on ostracized groups, and he later joined the New York-based Emergency Rescue Committee that promoted the emigration of refugees intellectuals in 1940. He initially arrived in Marseilles, France with a short list of refugees that were under the imminent threat of the Nazi police force, the Gestapo, however, he was forced to recalibrate when almost 4,000 refugees pleaded for his help. Eventually, he managed to gather assistance from like-minded Americans, refugees with diplomatic or underworld connections and French sympathizers, this included American heiress Mary Jayne Gold, who helped with funds, and Jewish-German humanitarian Albert Hirschman, who worked as Fry's right-hand man. By arranging escapes from French camps, forging passports and orchestrating illegal border crossings, Fry and his companions managed to successfully facilitate the escape of around half of the refugees that asked for help.

However, this was achieved outside his agreement with the French Police and the American government and as such he was forced to leave France in September 1941 and was met by a cold reception in America. Although he was rewarded with the "Croix de Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur" by the French government just before his death in 1967, the majority of his recognition was attained posthumously. Fry was the first American to receive the distinction of "Righteous Among Nations" by Yad Vashem, the Israeli Holocaust remembrance authority, whose letters of correspondence shed light of Fry's activities. Through Vashem's and refugee letters, we are able to learn about Fry's efforts, with Netflix's new TV show finally placing the determined journalist in the limelight.

The Creative Liberties Anna Winger and Daniel Handler Took

Although Fry (Cory Michael Smith), Gold (Gillian Jacobs) and Hirschman (Lucas Englander) certainly existed, a copious amount of creative liberty has been taken to depict their personal lives and interactions. In fact, out of the five main characters in Orringer's novel, only Fry was based on a real person, with the rest added to create interesting plot points and character development. The co-creators of the show undoubtedly had to mix in fictional elements to avoid the danger of two-dimensional characters, but it becomes problematic when the show is almost dominated by the intimate stories instead of engaging with the backdrop of the war. Set in the Villa Air-Bell (which was a real place located on the outskirts of Marseilles), the show features relationships, hopes and lies that are created for melodramatic entertainment. From Gold's sexual tension-filled banter with Stoll (Graham Patterson), to her constant bickering with Fry, Gold was effectively the driving force behind Fry's actions throughout the show, who was portrayed as meek and under-prepared. Although there is no evidence for or against this interaction, it almost undermines his contribution to the group that he had historically led. Fry's story and efforts don't seem to be action-packed enough for writers, despite the consistent harassment and mortal threats the group received every day in France.

However, in an interview with Deadline, Winger explained how they wanted to lean into the contemporaneous films of the war, specifically Casablanca, and was encouraged by how they were "processing their trauma with humor." The co-creators use this light-hearted element to distinguish itself from World War 2 films like Schindler's List and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, that focus explicitly on the darkness permeating Europe at the time. Incorporating the knowledge and styles of cinema at the time is somewhat a stroke of genius, since it encapsulates not only the bare bones of the events but also the cultural and artistic environment that is often overlooked. But perhaps a modern retelling of the events should engage with the more serious elements instead of following the episodic adventures that were devoid of any real impact and the timeless Casablanca-esque romances that were difficult to be invested in.

The Controversy Around Varian Fry's Sexuality

Image via Netflix

Immediately after the release of The Flight Portfolio, a New York Times review by Cynthia Ozick rebelled against Orringer's representation of Fry's sexuality by claiming that "there is no evidence of homosexuality." Orringer's novel involved a storyline of Fry's inadvertent romance with the fictional Elliot Schiffman Grant, which at the time was a taboo homosexual relationship. Transatlantic follows suit and introduced a fictional love interest, Thomas Lovegrove (Amit Rahav). Although there was plenty of evidence regarding Fry's closeted homosexuality, and it was validated by Fry's own son in a letter to the New York Times, there is no evidence that he was in a relationship whilst in France. Squeezing a romantic subplot into the story may well expand on Fry's character and personal life, but it also detracts from his achievements and determination in helping refugees escape. But it is easier to forgive this creative departure since it is inherently rooted in historical truth.

Transatlantic inherently dramatizes every fact of the real events regarding Fry's rescue, although the real story itself should be dramatic enough to warrant its own show. As a work of entertainment and art, Transatlantic scratches that itch and provides a captivating cast, exciting adventures and melodramatic intimate storylines. However, as a historical TV show, it is sorely lacking and should be treated as a stepping stone into the story of Varian Fry, prompting us into our own research into his valiant achievements.