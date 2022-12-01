As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy.

Set in the Transformers universe, Rise of the Beast will directly follow 2018’s spin-off Bumblebee. Besides following new events of the war between the noble Autobots and the devious Decepticons, Rise of the Beasts introduces new factions to the live-action franchise. As the trailer reveals, the story of Rise of the Beasts revolves around the Maximals and Predacons, sub-factions of the main transform armies that can shape into giant metallic animals. The two groups will fight each other all around the globe, with combats taking place from Brooklyn to the Machu Picchu in Peru.

Rise of the Beasts will explore the origins of the Autobots team on Earth, explaining why Optimus Prime is so determined to protect our tiny blue planet. Finally, the movie will introduce the Terrorcons, a group of Decepticons capable of transforming into nightmarish monsters. Since all these events happened before the first Transformers movie, fans will get a brand-new story that helps explain how some of their favorite heroes became defenders of Earth. Meanwhile, Rise of the Beasts can be a soft reboot, as newcomers can jump in without worrying about watching all previous Transformers movies. Everybody wins!

Image via Paramount Pictures

Who’s In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe. Peter Cullen will be back to voice Optimus Prime, while Ron Perlman was chosen to voice Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals. As recently revealed, Pete Davidson will also be voicing the Autobot Mirage, and Michelle Yeoh will be the voice of the Maximal known as Airazor.

Michael Bay, who directed the first five films in the live-action Transformers franchise, will produce Rise of the Beasts under his Bay Films banner alongside Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg will executive produce with Hasbro's Brian Goldner and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, as well as Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An of New Republic Pictures.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters on June 9, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.