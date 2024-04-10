The Big Picture Join Hasbro Inc. for a global cinema event celebrating 40 years of Transformers with original series screenings.

Original voice actors Peter Cullen and Frank Welker return for a behind-the-scenes table read during the event.

Immerse yourself in the Transformers universe from the beginning and explore its past and future with Earthspark.

Hasbro Inc. has announced an upcoming cinema event called Till All Are One: Transformers 40th Anniversary Event to celebrate forty years of the Transformers franchise. The event will feature screenings in selected cinemas worldwide, and it aims to pay homage to the long-standing appeal of the Transformers series, known for its action-packed and adventurous storytelling that has thrilled fans of all ages for four decades now. Starting May 15, viewers in the US, UK, Mexico, and certain areas in Europe, Latin America, and Asia can watch episodes from the original 1984 animated series The Transformers. The initiative is designed to bring fans back to the early days of the Autobots and Decepticons saga, with screenings intended to stir nostalgia and introduce the foundational stories to new viewers. Tickets will be available from April 10 at 9:30 am Local Time.

The event will include a unique behind-the-scenes look, featuring a table read with some of the original voice actors like Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime) and Frank Welker (Megatron), who are reuniting for the event. The experience will be shared via a split-screen during the pilot episode, "More Than Meets the Eye, Part 1," and continue with screenings of the next three episodes, offering a deep dive into the series’ origins. Additionally, the event will preview the upcoming season of the animated series Transformers: Earthspark, connecting the franchise’s past with its future.

Why Is There a Special 40th Anniversary Event for 'Transformers'?

Alyse D’Antuono, Vice President of Global Franchise Strategy & Management, Action Brands at Hasbro, expressed her excitement about the event, highlighting the Transformers brand's evolution into a global phenomenon with a wide-reaching impact across movies, comics, toys, and digital media. “To celebrate 40 years, we’re bringing fans back to where it all started,” she stated, reflecting on the series' lasting influence and iconic moments that fans remember fondly.

The cinema event is not meant to just be a celebration of the Transformers franchise's four decades of existence, but it's also it's an opportunity for both longtime fans and newcomers to immerse themselves in the stories and characters that have defined the series. D’Antuono has emphasized that the event is dedicated to the fans, inviting them to relive the original excitement of the Transformers series. The 40th-anniversary celebration aims to reconnect audiences with the franchise's rich history and enduring legacy

You can check out a trailer for the 40th Anniversary Event above. Tickets are on sale today, grab yours below.

The Transformers: The Movie The Autobots must stop a colossal planet consuming robot who goes after the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. At the same time, they must defend themselves against an all-out attack from the Decepticons. Release Date August 8, 1986 Director Nelson Shin Cast Norman Alden , Jack Angel , Michael Bell , gregg berger , Susan Blu , Arthur Burghardt Runtime 84 Writers Ron Friedman

