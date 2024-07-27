The Big Picture Transformers continues its success with new action figures and the upcoming release of Transformers One.

Transformers One is an animated prequel focusing on Optimus Prime and Megatron's early years.

The film is set to be released on September 20, 2024, with an all-new voice cast including Chris Hemsworth.

Transformers is having another massive year. Alongside its 40th anniversary, the next epic film in the franchise, Transformers One, is releasing in theaters this September. However, Transformers would be nothing without its action figure line and Hasbro has just unveiled a new wave across their different figure lines at San Diego Comic Con.

This hot wave covers various moments throughout the four decades of the series, from the TV shows to video games to the films. From the Studio Series there's a Deluxe Transformers One 114 Megatron, Deluxe Class Transformers: Reactivate 10 Bumblebee from his self-titled spin-off film, and a Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 15th anniversary four-pack of Optimus Prime, Jet Fire, Arcee, Chromia and Elita-1. Other noteworthy figures in this series are War For Cybertron Ratchet, Bumblebee Starscream and Bumblebee Concept Art Frenzy. Hasbro is also adding to their crossover line, which previously included franchises like Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This time around, Transformers will be joining forces with G.I. Joe and Night Rider.

The ‘Transformers’ Are in Their Prime

Since 2018’s Bumblebee, it feels like the Transformers franchise has been enjoying a steady positive trajectory. It was the coming-of-age fun adventure the series needed after the five Michael Bay films arguably overstayed their welcome. Then last year's Rise of the Beasts applied that prequel’s heart with the grand action we'd come to expect from the mainline films. It also promised one other major event, a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover film. That is most likely the next live-action adventure with the film already having a writer in Derek Connolly (Jurassic World). The film also may have a star in Chris Hemsworth, but the Marvel actor played it very coy at SDCC this week. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased what to expect from the project at the event too. However, on the subject of Hemsworth’s involvement, he remained tight-lipped. Regardless, all the robots in disguise's eyes are on Transformers One. The animated prequel, taking place in the live-action universe and set millions of years before the events of the first film, tells the tragic downfall of Optimus and Megatron’s friendship on Cybertron. This is the lead up to the planet's demise and the events that would eventually have the divided Autobots and Decepticons come to Earth. The film will feature an all-new voice cast, including Hemsworth as Optimus.

When Does ‘Transformers One’ Release?

Transformers One is rolling out into theaters on September 20, 2024. The film had its SDCC panel this past Thursday and lit up Hall H with a new trailer and exclusive clips. You can view the first trailer below as Transformers fans wait for this new batch of Hasbro figures to be released.