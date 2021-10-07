Director Steven Caple Jr. has released new set photos from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts that show some of the cars featured in the seventh film of the popular franchise. While the first picture shows the Autobots vehicles with their brilliant and heroic colors, in the second image we see the Decepticons with their darker and military painting.

Inspired by the popular 90s Beast Wars storyline, Rise of the Beasts will present a new team of robotic aliens capable of transforming themselves into giant metallic animals instead of cars. However, while the animal robots were the second generation of Autobots in the Beast Wars storyline, the film adaptation will invert the time-flow by making them part of a prequel. A direct follow-up to 2018’s spin-off Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts will explore the origins of the Autobots team on Earth, explaining why Optimus Prime is so determined to protect our small blue planet.

The Rise of the Beasts plot will revolve around a galactic war between the honorable Maximals and the deceitful Predacons, with combats taking place from Brooklyn to the Machu Picchu in Peru. Rise of the Beasts is also expected to introduce the Terrorcons, a group of Decepticons capable of transforming into nightmarish monsters.

Directed by Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, Tobe Nwigwe. Peter Cullen will be back to voice Optimus Prime, while Ron Perlman was chosen to voice Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals.

Michael Bay, who directed the first five films in the live-action Transformers franchise, will produce Rise of the Beasts under his Bay Films banner alongside Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg will executive produce with Hasbro's Brian Goldner and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, as well as Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An of New Republic Pictures.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is expected to arrive in theaters on June 24, 2022. Check out the new set photos below:

