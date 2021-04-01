With the feature adaptation of In the Heights poised to be a major hit when it finally hits theaters this summer, its star Anthony Ramos has found himself in high-demand, and now Collider has exclusively learned that Ramos is being eyed for the lead in the next Transformers movie according to multiple sources.

Paramount and Hasbro have tapped Creed II helmer Steven Caple Jr. to direct from a script by Joby Harold, whose take was chosen over James Vanderbilt's pitch for the future of the franchise. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Ramos is in negotiations to play a flawed and vulnerable hero who has made mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime.

Paramount had no comment.

Transformers is arguably Paramount's biggest movie property along with the Mission: Impossible movies, so the studio is being careful with the next chapter of the franchise. The studio wants to make Transformers more inclusive going forward, and not only will Caple be its first director of color, but he has pushed to cast a diverse leading man as well.

Image via Legendary Pictures

RELATED: 'In the Heights': Two New Trailers Show Jon M. Chu's Vision of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-Winner for HBO Max

Ramos is certainly poised to become a major star on the heels of In the Heights. He already worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton, and he also booked the lead in Amblin's sci-fi movie Distant alongside Naomi Scott (Aladdin).

Ramos inherited Spike Lee's iconic role of Mars Blackmon in the filmmaker's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It, and he went on to star opposite John David Washington in Reinaldo Marcus Green's Sundance drama Monsters and Men. Ramos also played Lady Gaga's best friend in A Star Is Born and a Staff Sergeant in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. His other feature credits include the Liam Neeson thriller Honest Thief and a voice role in Trolls World Tour. Ramos, who is also expected to appear in HBO's revival of In Treatment, is represented by CAA and Door 24.

KEEP READING: New 'Transformers' Movie in the Works From 'Daredevil' Writer, 'Blue Beetle' Director

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch the Godzilla Movies in Order, Chronologically and by Release Date Sadly, 'Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley' is not considered official canon.

Read Next