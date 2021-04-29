The cast for Transformers 7 is coming together, and it’s shaping up to be something very special. Collider exclusively broke the news that Hamilton alum and In the Heights star Anthony Ramos would be leading the next Transformers movie, and now Deadline reports that his co-lead in the film will be played by Judas and the Black Messiah breakout Dominique Fishback.

The actress, who first broke out on the HBO series The Deuce, is reportedly in final negotiations to co-star with Ramos in the new Transformers movie that will be directed by Creed 2 helmer Steven Caple Jr.

Paramount had been looking for ways to continue the Transformers franchise beyond the Michael Bay movies, and the spinoff Bumblebee was a step in the right direction. This new film originated with a script by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and is now being written by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters. Bay does not appear to be involved in the film at this time.

The role of Fishback’s character was hard-won, as Paramount reportedly tested a number of actresses for the co-lead opposite Ramos. He and Fishback are actually old friends, so it’ll be fun to see their chemistry onscreen in what is being planned as a big live-action blockbuster in contrast to the more stripped-down Bumblebee.

Fishback most recently starred opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Best Picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah, but those who watched The Deuce knew it was only a matter of time before she broke out.

No word on when this new Transformers movie will start production, but clearly things are gearing up.

