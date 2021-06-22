The seventh official film in the Transformers franchise has now unveiled an official title — Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — but there are a lot more details that have been revealed for fans to get excited over (and speculate about). Collider had the opportunity to participate in a virtual press conference for the movie, with Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. in attendance as well as producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. From new factions to when the film is set to new character details and more, here's what we know so far about the upcoming movie which is currently set for a June 24, 2022 release.

The film's title on its own definitely signals that the Transformers franchise will officially be diving into the Beast Wars spinoff series, which revolves around characters who are descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will introduce three new factions: Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Predacons, which are reptilian in nature, are not necessarily new to the movies but will be given more backstory to flesh out their origins. While Rise of the Beasts will offer its fair share of Decepticons, the Terrorcons are the new big threat on the scene, with Scourge serving as the lead villain who — in a horror-filled twist, enjoys collecting the insignia of the Autobots he has defeated.

Optimus Prime will be back with Peter Cullen returning to voice the character in his G1 robot form, and the movie's plot will reveal why the Cybertronian has a connection to Earth and humanity. Bumblebee will return for the new movie, as will the Autobot Mirage, capable of transforming into other vehicles. Female Transformers such as Arcee and Nightbird will also appear, with the latter having switched sides to assist the Terrorcons.

On the Beast Wars front, several Maximal characters were also teased for the upcoming movie — including Air-Razor (who can take the form of a bird), Rhinox (a rhinoceros), and Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals (a gorilla) and a character who is older by design and takes care of his own. He and Optimus Prime will reportedly have some deep conversations on-screen.

It was revealed that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will officially be set in 1994, and is being viewed as a continuation of 2018's Bumblebee, which was set in 1987. The movie takes place primarily in New York City (and Brooklyn more specifically), but concept art also revealed that there will be some scenes set in Peru that will involve filming in very remote areas where no major movie has ever shot for around five or six weeks, as the film's team had wanted to explore new locations that had never been done in previous installments. The aim is to make this Transformers film more of a spectacle in line with ones directed by Michael Bay, rather than a more intimate story like Bumblebee.

Ramos has been cast as Noah, a military veteran who lives with his family in Brooklyn and has previously been described as “a flawed and vulnerable hero who has made mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime.” Fishback will also star as museum worker and artifact researcher Elena, and Dexter actress Luna Lauren Velez will be playing Noah's mother. The latest installment will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II, and will be written by Joby Harold (Army of the Dead).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently slated for a June 24, 2022 release date. Check back with Collider for more information on the upcoming movie, including additional casting announcements as we have them.

