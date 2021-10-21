Director Stephen Caple Jr. took to Instagram to announce that filming on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh entry in the live-action Transformers series of movies, has wrapped. The filmmaker posted a picture of himself and the G1 Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobot resistance against the evil Decepticons. Rise of the Beasts serves as a sequel to the 80s-set Bumblebee, which rebooted the franchise after director Michael Bay brought it to the point of no return with Transformers: The Last Knight.

Caple Jr. wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “That’s a wrap.” The filmmaker has been sharing regular updates from the sets of the film, including a recent one in which he posed next to the Autobot and Decepticon line-up. Prior to that, he’d shared a video that also featured Bay, who remains on board as a producer.

While plot details have been largely kept under wraps, the film is confirmed to be set in 1994, and will in some way tackle the Beast Wars storyline. Caple Jr. said at a virtual launch event earlier this year that he’s been a fan of the Transformers since he was a child, and is looking to bring to the franchise what he brought to Creed II. The director took over from Ryan Coogler on the Rocky spinoff series, and delivered a film that satisfied fans and earned some solid reviews.

At the same event, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that they’d somewhat “exhausted” the conflict between Autobots and Decepticons in the previous films, and are looking to freshen things up with Rise of the Beasts, which will introduce fans to new Transformers factions such as the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons:

"The Predacons are the natural enemy of the Maximals. In a sense, you have the natural enemies of the Predacons and the Beasts, and then you have the Terrorcons and the Autobots in opposition to one another. We get to pair everybody up against each other, so it becomes a grand finale and epic Transformers experience. In the past, we’ve focused on the Decepticons. There are Decepticons in this movie, but it’s really the Terrorcons that are the leading villains."

Caple Jr. also confirmed that Optimus Prime is the “main hero” of the film, and that they’d be “paying direct homage to the G1 robot” in it.

The future of the franchise rests on the shoulders of Rise of the Beasts, after director Travis Knight’s Bumblebee did just about enough commercially to justify the existence of a follow-up. Bumblebee easily outclassed all previous entries in the critical department, although that isn’t saying much. Over the course of his five-film run in the series, the quality of Bay’s output was on the decline. While the first film certainly has its fans (and is now old enough to count as nostalgic to some audiences), the soft-reboots starring Mark Wahlberg -- Transformers: Age of Extinction and Transformers: The Last Knight -- were universally derided.

Bay has since branched out — he directed the big-budget Netflix film 6 Underground, which the streamer wasn’t too pleased with, and the upcoming Ambulance, for which he risked the lives of his crew. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the lead roles, and features the voices of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, and as Collider exclusively reported in June, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal. The film is due out in theaters on June 24, 2022. You can check out Caple Jr's Instagram post here:

