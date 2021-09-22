Director Steven Caple Jr. has revealed the logo for the latest film Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Caple Jr. revealed the logo for the upcoming science-fiction action film via his Instagram stories, giving audiences a peek at the new groups of evil Decepticons we’re set to see when the seventh live-action Transformers film hits theaters in 2022.

The logo, rendered in oranges and yellows, looks to be a reference to the Beast Wars storyline established in the mid-1990s, which replaced the traditional Autobots and Decepticons with new, more “organic” looking heroes. The image, captioned only with “we're coming", renders the typical head of a Transformer as a mechanoid wildcat, a reference to the Predacons, a subgroup of Decepticons who, instead of transforming into cars, have the ability to turn themselves into gigantic, savage animals.

RELATED: Exclusive: 'Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom' Trailer Reveals the Final Battle Between Autobots and Decepticons

An appropriate logo, all things considered, though we can’t be sure whether it’s a reference to a specific Predacon, or merely a hint of all the destruction to come. Either way, we hope that Rise of the Beasts will reinvigorate the Transformers franchise the same way the Beast Wars storyline did in the 90s, a long-awaited return to (and twist on) tradition after the solo adventure of Bumblebee in 2018.

Regardless of what incarnation you’re aware of, the Transformers franchise tends to be fairly consistent, even if you’re playing with a set of toys from the 1980s. The concept is fairly straightforward — aliens that can transform into cars and vice versa — but that doesn’t mean new creators and filmmakers can’t inject new life into the franchise and kick things up a notch.

Caple Jr. directs Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with a script from Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt and starring Ron Perlman and Anthony Ramos. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on June 24, 2022. Check out the new logo below:

KEEP READING: Exclusive: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Ron Perlman as Voice of Optimus Primal

Share Share Tweet Email

Eddie Murphy Signs First-Look and Three-Picture Deal at Amazon Studios Murphy's still got it.

Read Next