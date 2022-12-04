In the years since they first rolled out on screen, the heroes and villains of the Transformers franchise have captivated generations of fans. And perhaps none more so than the animal-themed robots of Beast Wars: Transformers. And now Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be both continuing the Transformers story and paying tribute to the beloved animated series. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. with a screenplay by Darnell Metayer, Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, and Josh Peters based on a story by Joby Harold, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh movie in the Transformers series. The new film is a sequel to Bumblebee and will be introducing a number of new players to the series.

Considering how popular the Beast Wars characters are, there's a lot of hope riding on this movie. And so we've put together this handy guide that covers everything we know so far about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, including the release date, trailer, cast, characters, plot information, and more.

Who Are the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons?

First introduced in the late 90's cartoon series Beast Wars: Transformers, the Maximals and the Predacons are the next stages in the evolution of Cybertronians, taking after the Autobots and the Decepticons respectively. Unlike the Autobots and the Decepticons, Maximals and Predacons transform into animals and birds instead of vehicles. In the continuity of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the two groups have been on Earth for a long time and we're guessing there are some time-travel shenanigans involved. The Terrorcons, the main villains of the movie, are usually depicted as a faction within the Decepticons. In the movie, they appear to be an independent group that hunts Autobots and Maximals.

Watch the Transformers 7 Trailer

The first teaser for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released during Brazil's Comic-Con Experience 2022 (CCXP), showcasing our first looks at the characters, human and otherwise. Watch it in the player above and be sure to check out our full breakdown of the trailer for details you may have missed.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on June 9, 2023. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on June 24, 2022.

Who's In the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Cast?

The cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe. The confirmed voice cast of the movie includes Peter Cullen, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Ron Perlman.

Who Are the Key Characters in Transformers 7?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be featuring a number of characters, including three different factions of Cybertronians. Here are the most important characters who will appear in the movie:

First the Humans:

Anthony Ramos plays Noah, an ex-military electronics expert living in Brooklyn with his mother and younger brother. Luna Lauren Vélez appears as Noah's mother.

Dominique Fishback plays Elena, a very talented woman who works as an artifact researcher at a museum. Elena is great at her job but her boss constantly takes credit for her work, which pushes her to find a way to stand out.

The Autobots:

Peter Cullen voices Optimus Prime, the iconic leader of the Autobots, who transforms into a 1987 Freightliner FLA semi-truck. Unlike the usual portrayal of Optimus as a stoic figure who is the ultimate Marty Stu, this version of the heroic leader is very new to Earth and is still in the process of becoming the Autobot we know and love.

Bumblebee is an Autobot scout who was sent to Earth in the previous movie. He transforms into a yellow and black 1970s Classic Chevrolet Camaro. Dylan O'Brien voiced the character in Bumblebee.

voiced the character in Bumblebee. Pete Davidson voices Mirage, who is an Autobot whose alternate mode is a silver-blue Porsche. Mirage has been described as fast, flashy, and the rebel of the group. He is the Autobot who forms the strongest connection to the humans of the story.

Liza Koshy plays Arcee, a female Autobot who is a fierce warrior and loyal soldier. She transforms into a red-white Ducati 916 motorcycle and was voiced by Grey Griffin in Bumblebee​​​​​​.

in Bumblebee​​​​​​. Voiced by Cristo Fernández, Wheeljack is an Autobot scientist and mechanic, much like Ratchet in the Michael Bay Transformers movies. He transforms into a Brown and White 1964 Volkswagen Classic Devon Camper van. Steve Blum voiced Wheeljack in Bumblebee.

Transformers movies. He transforms into a Brown and White 1964 Volkswagen Classic Devon Camper van. voiced Wheeljack in Bumblebee. John DiMaggio voices Stratosphere, an Autobot soldier who transforms into a cargo plane and provides transport for his fellow fighters.

The Maximals:

Ron Perlman voices Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals. In the Beast Wars stories, Primal is the spiritual successor to Optimus Prime. He transforms into a gorilla.

David Sobolov voices Rhinox, a Maximal who is both the muscle and the brains of the outfit. He transforms into a rhinoceros and basically just wants to ram everything with his horn.

Michelle Yeoh voices Airazor, a female Maximal who is the heart of the group, described as being very nurturing unless you cross her. She transforms into a peregrine falcon.

Cheetor is a Maximal whose alternate form is (you guessed it) a cheetah.

And finally, The Terrorcons:

Peter Dinklage voices Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons and a trophy hunter. He's the primary antagonist of the movie and transforms into a Black Kenworth JF Logging truck.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez voices Nightbird, a female Terrorcon and Scourge's right hand. She transforms into a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33.

Battletrap is another Terrorcon. He transforms into an orange General Motors c4500 topkick tow truck. He is also voiced by David Sobolov.

Additionally, Tobe Nwigwe plays a character called Reek and the Predacons, the arch-enemies of the Maximals, are also reportedly appearing in the movie.

When and Where Was Rise of the Beasts Filmed?

Principal photography on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts kicked off on June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. The movie has also been filmed at locations around the world including Machu Picchu, Montreal, and Brooklyn. Director Steven Caple Jr. announced the end of filming on October 20, 2021, with a post on his Instagram page.

When and Where Is Transformers 7 Set?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set after the events of Bumblebee, taking place in the 1990s. The movie's story begins in 1994 and will likely follow a linear narrative. As for where the story takes place, fans can expect to see our Cybertronian heroes and villains head to locations around the world. From the filming details, we do know that at least part of the story takes place at Machu Pichu. And we might just see more action set on Cybertron, perhaps during the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

What Is Transformers 7's Plot?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continues the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons with the arrival of the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons changing the course of the conflict. Whether that's for better or for worse, we'll have to wait and see. While there isn't an official synopsis for the movie yet, we can make some educated guesses based on the characters who have been revealed so far. Be warned, this is speculation, even though it's probably right.

Based on the trailer, we're guessing Noah comes across Mirage, and meets the other Autobots through him, while Elena sets out to find some artifact, which leads to her unearthing the Maximals who have been hidden on Earth for a while. With the Maximals coming back, the Predacons also follow. This would then bring them to the attention of Optimus Prime and his Autobots, who will probably see the Maximals as allies. The arrival of the Maximals would also bring the Terrorcons to Earth, who are probably out to hunt the beastly Cybertronians. And by the end of the movie, we'll likely see the Autobots and the Maximals uniting to take down the Terrorcons and forever joining forces to rid the world of the Predacon/Decepticon threat. Yeah, that's probably what's going to happen, though we won't know until we watch the movie.