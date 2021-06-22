Autobots, get ready to roll out! We finally have a release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback. The Steven Caple Jr. film is coming out on June 24, 2022, and will take us back to the 90s. Does that mean we'll get a 90s-inspired Optimus Prime? We did get a glimpse of the Optimus Prime we knew from the cartoons at the end of Bumblebee, but who knows what Transformers: Rise of the Beasts holds for the future of the franchise.

According to the announcement, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will "take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

The Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons joining the battle is a fascinating development for the franchise, especially since we're used to the same battles between the Decepticons and Autobots. Not that there's anything wrong with Megatron fighting Optimus Prime, but the new characters will bring exciting new possibilities to the franchise. Starring Ramos, who is hot off the success of In The Heights, and Fishback, who finished playing Deborah Johnson in Judas and the Black Messiah, it's a new era for the series. And one that fans have been desperately waiting for. After the 2018 Bumblebee, we thought we'd get more movies from this beloved series and it's taken a while but it's back and bigger than ever and it's exciting to see!

You can see Transformers: Rise of the Beasts next summer in theaters everywhere and getting to see Ramos and Fishback shine in an action movie of this magnitude is going to be wonderful for fans of the young actors!

