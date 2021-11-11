Both films have received significant delays, with 'Transformers" being pushed back almost an entire year.

Paramount is pushing back two of its most anticipated movies. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next installment in the Star Trek series will both see delays of at least half a year. The major date changes come as Paramount welcomes its new CEO, Brian Robbins.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was previously scheduled to be released on June 24, 2022. The film has now been pushed back to a June 9, 2023 release date. The film will center around Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights) in a lead role along with Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) in 1994 as a pair of archeologists who stumble across an ancient conflict. Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons are all set to appear in the film. Peter Cullen will return as the voice of Optimus Prime, having voiced the character in the original 1980s animated series along with several other iterations.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). Earlier this year, Caple discussed his concept for the newest Transformers installment, drawing inspiration from Beast Wars: Transformers, a property that debuted in the 1990s.

Fewer details are known about the newest Star Trek film. The plot, casting, and overall development of the film has been kept tightly under wraps. What audiences do know is the project is currently set to be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), with a script written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The film’s original release date was June 9, 2023, but was pushed to December 23, 2023.

With the dates pushed back for two heavily anticipated titles, audiences can hope the studios uses that time to refine projects to be as beloved as previous installments.

