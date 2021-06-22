The title for the upcoming Transformers movie has been announced, with the seventh installment in the franchise officially now called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The news was revealed as part of a special press event revolving around new developments in regards to the latest Transformers film, which has reportedly just started filming and is currently slated for a June 24, 2022 release.

Collider originally broke the news that In the Heights star Anthony Ramos would be starring in the newest Transformers film. Ramos is said to play “a flawed and vulnerable hero who has made mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime.” Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback will also star in the upcoming blockbuster, and Oz and Dexter actress Luna Lauren Velez will be playing Ramos’ character’s mom.

This latest installment will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II, and will be written by Joby Harold, who also wrote this year’s Army of the Dead.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Anthony Ramos Confirms He's In the Next 'Transformers,' Teases Role in Sci-Fi Film 'Distant'

After the popularity of 2018’s Bumblebee, the Transformers franchise seems to be expanding beyond director Michael Bay. There are several other Transformers movies in the works, including one written by Murder Mystery writer James Vanderbilt, and an animated Transformers prequel directed by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley.

The Transformers franchise has made close to $5 billion worldwide, with both 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon and 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction each making a billion dollars each worldwide. However, 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight made less than any previous film in the franchise, and while Bumblebee made less than that, the film starring Hailee Steinfeld ended up receiving the best reviews of the series.

With a fantastic cast, an exciting new director taking on this latest installment, it will be interesting to see where the Transformers franchise will go from here. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently on track for a June 24, 2022 release.

Here's the official logline:

Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 24, 2022.

KEEP READING: 'The Transformers: The Movie' 35th Anniversary Edition Brings the Original Film to 4K

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s Why Julie Delpy Turned Down Richard Linklater’s Fourth ‘Before’ Film She also teased her newest film with Emilia Clarke, for which she is currently seeking funding.

Read Next