The fun thing about franchises that have been around for a long time is that over the years, we get to see so many different interpretations of characters, themes, and ideas. This is absolutely the case for Transformers, a franchise that has really learned how to evolve with its audience over its forty year history and find ways to introduce the characters to the newest and youngest fans (thanks, Transformers: Rescue Bots!) while still making media that connects with the original fans and gives them new characters and stories. This includes Michael Bay’s Transformers films or any of the fantastic IDW comic book series. The franchise shows no signs of slowing down, either with Transformers: One now in theaters, and quite a few projects are in the works for the franchise’s fortieth anniversary, including a collaboration with Monster Hunter.

However, it can’t always be hits when you’ve been around for forty years, either. If you pull any random fan of Transformers off of the street and ask them what the worst piece of media from the franchise is, you’ll get a different answer each time. It’s for good reason. Everyone has favorite characters or stories, and when they’re changed too much, it causes a little disappointment. Or anger, if you’ve ever looked at X (formerly known as Twitter) after any pop culture announcement ever. Perhaps one of the best examples of a disappointing character change in Transformers is that of the Autobot scout Hound (Ken Sampson), and how the character was absolutely mangled in the Bay Transformers films.

‘Transformers’ Hound Through the Years

Image via Sunbow Productions

If you’re not familiar with Hound as a character, no one can fault you. He hasn’t shown up much in watchable media since the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon in 1984, but has played a significant role in the IDW comic book continuation of the series. Originally, Hound was a rather timid character. Despite being the first Transformer that transformed into a military vehicle (a Mitsubishi J59 Jeep), Hound’s abilities didn’t lie with heavy artillery, but with the use of holograms that could trick the Decepticons and provide extra security. Most of all, though, he was a pretty gentle soul that loved Earth and exploring the strange and beautiful place he’d crashed landed. He was often seen hanging out with Mirage (Frank Welker) and Cliffjumper (Casey Kasem) in Generation 1, as well as human friend Spike Whitwicky (Corey Burton).

Flash forward to 2005, and we see Hound again in the IDW comic book continuity. Here, we see a more stern version of Hound, but still, he remains rather softhearted, especially when it comes to his friends. He still remains the guy with the holograms, and we love that for him. And then, in 2007, a little thing called the Bayverse began. We wouldn’t see Hound until the 2018 film Transformers: Age of Extinction, and when we do, we see he’s gotten a real makeover, both in personality and appearance. And oh man, did he deserve better.

The Bayverse ‘Transformers’ Films Majorly Militarized Hound

Image via Paramount Pictures

Bayverse Hound is voiced by John Goodman, and he does a great job at playing the grizzled, rumble and tumble, ammo expert. Except there’s one glaring issue: the character just isn’t Hound. His design doesn’t resemble Hound in anything other than color, looking more like Bulkhead (who doesn’t actually appear in the Bayverse film, but is frequent in cartoon series, particularly Transformers Animated and Transformers Prime) than the boxy Jeep we know and love. The personality also just isn’t quite the right fit. Hound has seen his fair share of combat, definitely, but doesn’t seem to seek it out. Nor does he use guns as his main weapon. His hologram ability has always been a great pairing with Mirage’s illusions, and it was a little sad to not see them used in the Bayverse. While the Bayverse Hound does have the same soft spot for his friends as the original Hound, he doesn’t have the same curious and meek nature that makes the original especially interesting.

This is because the Bayverse Hound is militarized. He isn’t a scout in these films; he’s a commando. Perhaps this is a better match to his original design, which is clearly aligned to a military vehicle, or maybe it makes for a more interesting character in the Bayverse, which is a little more gritty that the Generation 1 cartoon, but it defeats the purpose of Hound himself. Hound is an intel gatherer that likes to use illusions to get what he needs. His appearance is part of the illusion! He looks like he should be a no-nonsense type, and he can be, but ultimately, he’s gentle and looking for the beauty in things.

‘Transformers Generation 1’ Hound is What the Bayverse Needed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a setting like the Bayverse Transformers films, the Hound of Generation 1 would have made for a better addition, perhaps even in contrast with the Hound of the Bayverse. It’s fun to see the way Hound takes in the environment and human life, and seeing him interact with human characters like Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Tessa (Nicola Peltz) Yeager in the live action films could have been interesting, especially since the original Hound formed rather deep friendships with humans, to the point of wishing he was one. While he could get down to business, he liked to have fun, and that would have been a breath of fresh air in the darker landscape the Bayverse films present. Plus, it’s always nice to see less militarization in a franchise like Transformers, which has already given us so many examples of characters that don’t want to or can’t fight (like Ratchet in Transformers Prime) and has a primary story of wanting the war to end.

Ultimately, though, Hound was done dirty by the Bayverse because he was never actually in it. John Goodman gives an amazing performance for a character that carries Hound’s name, but through switching Hound’s focus from holograms to guns, giving him a commando title, and changing him from a gentle explorer to a bot always looking for a fight, the Bayverse created a character that is so different from the original that it borders on disrespect. And you gotta put respect on my boy Hound’s name, especially when he gets so few appearances in the movies and cartoons.

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The fourth installment in the Transformers movie franchise, Transformers: Age of Extinction introduces a new cast of human characters alongside its returning Autobots and Decepticons. Years after humanity has ceased all cooperation with the Autobots, a badly-damaged Optimus Prime is discovered by inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). Caught in the middle of the ancient plans of the alien race known as the Creators, Cade has no choice but to help Optimus Prime in order to save the Earth from total destruction. Release Date June 27, 2014 Director Michael Bay Cast Mark Wahlberg , Kelsey Grammer , Nicola Peltz , Jack Reynor , Stanley Tucci Runtime 165 minutes

Transformers: Age of Extinction is currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+