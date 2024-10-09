On the same day it was announced that Michael Bay will reunite with Will Smith — who he directed in his debut in 1995, Bad Boys — one of his action flicks that's more than 10 years old, is making waves on streaming. Transformers: Age of Extinction, which stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz Bechkam, and Jack Reynor, has jumped into the Paramount+ top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot right behind the 2007 Transformers movie starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. The film details what happens when humanity sides with a rogue bounty hunter who is searching for Optimus Prime, and the Autobots turn to a mechanic and his family to help save the world. Transformers: Age of Extinction also stars Stanley Tucci and Kelsey Grammer and the film currently sits at an 18% score from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ehren Krugen wrote the script for Transformers: Age of Extinction, which marked his third and final time working with the franchise, previously penning both Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Kruger most recently wrote the screenplay for the 2022 box office smash hit, Top Gun: Maverick, the legacy sequel which returned Tom Cruise to one of his most famous roles more than 30 years later. Michael Bay directed Transformers: Age of Extinction, and it was his second-to-last time working with the Autobots and Decepticons, after he returned for one final ride by helming Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017. Bay is also known for his work directing Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Liv Tyler in Armageddon, the 1998 space sci-fi disaster flick which is streaming on Hulu.

The ‘Transformers’ Franchise Has a New Movie Playing in Theaters

If you're craving some Transformers action on the big screen, the good news is you don't have to wait very long. The latest Transformers movie, Transformers One, is playing in theaters right now, and stars Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson as Optimus Prime and Elita - 1, respectively. The film is a prequel detailing how Optimus Prime and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) became mortal enemies and formed the Autobots and Decepticons. Keegan Michael-Key, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, and Steve Buscemi also star in the film.

Transformers: Age of Extinction stars Mark Wahlberg and was written by Ehren Kruger and directed by Michael Bay.

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The fourth installment in the Transformers movie franchise, Transformers: Age of Extinction introduces a new cast of human characters alongside its returning Autobots and Decepticons. Years after humanity has ceased all cooperation with the Autobots, a badly-damaged Optimus Prime is discovered by inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). Caught in the middle of the ancient plans of the alien race known as the Creators, Cade has no choice but to help Optimus Prime in order to save the Earth from total destruction. Director Michael Bay Cast Mark Wahlberg , Kelsey Grammer , Nicola Peltz , Jack Reynor , Stanley Tucci Runtime 165 minutes Writers Ehren Kruger Release Date June 27, 2014

