The Big Picture Transformers: Age of Extinction is unexpectedly popular on Paramount+ despite being the second lowest-rated film in the franchise.

The movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci, written by Ehren Kruger and directed by Michael Bay, known for his explosive style.

Top Gun: Maverick and Mean Girls are also top choices on Paramount+, showcasing a variety of genres and star power.

The second lowest-rated movie in what is largely a beloved franchise is making waves on the streaming charts more than 10 years after release. Transformers: Age of Extinction, which saw Mark Wahlberg take over the lead role in the franchise from Shia LaBeouf, has snuck into the top 10 most popular movies on Paramount+, landing at the #9 spot. Age of Extinction narrowly beats out PAW Patrol, but loses out to Tom Cruise-led projects such as Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Shooter, another Wahlberg-led action movie. In addition to Wahlberg, Transformers: Age of Extinction also stars Nicola Peltz Beckham, Stanley Tucci, and Kelsey Grammer, and the film currently sits at an 18% score from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, both finishing in the "rotten" category.

Transformers: Age of Extinction was written by Ehren Kruger, whose most famous work came in 2022 when he penned the screenplay for Top Gun: Maverick. Kruger has also worked with major stars like Naomi Watts, Michael Keaton, and Jeff Bridges on other projects such as The Ring, Dumbo, and Arlington Road. Michael Bay directed the third Transformers movie before directing the last installment in the quadrilogy, The Last Knight, which is the only film lower than Age of Extinction on Rotten Tomatoes, currently scoring 16% from critics and 43% from general audiences. Most recently, Bay directed Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance, John Krasinski in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, and also Ryan Reynolds in 6 Underground.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Paramount+?

Krasinski's most recent directorial effort which he also stars in alongside his former Office buddy Steve Carell, IF, has been dominating the Paramount+ chart since its premiere, sitting firmly at #1 with no other movie rising to challenge it. Top Gun: Maverick has also been floating around the Paramount+ top 10 along with the aforementioned Jack Reacher sequel and the original, proving Paramount was right to strike a deal with Tom Cruise. Mean Girls has also been enjoying an extended run in the Paramount+ top 10, with TV shows like Blue Bloods and Fire Country also sitting at the #7 and #8 spots in their respective categories.

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The fourth installment in the Transformers movie franchise, Transformers: Age of Extinction introduces a new cast of human characters alongside its returning Autobots and Decepticons. Years after humanity has ceased all cooperation with the Autobots, a badly-damaged Optimus Prime is discovered by inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). Caught in the middle of the ancient plans of the alien race known as the Creators, Cade has no choice but to help Optimus Prime in order to save the Earth from total destruction. Director Michael Bay Cast Mark Wahlberg , Kelsey Grammer , Nicola Peltz , Jack Reynor , Stanley Tucci Runtime 165 minutes Writers Ehren Kruger

