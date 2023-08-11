Quick Links
The world-renowned Autobots rolled out this Summer with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which unites two beloved generations of heroes and villains on the big screen for the first time. Of course, this latest live-action adaptation, and the six live-action blockbusters that came before it, would not exist without the hugely influential animated programs that inspired it (which were in turn inspired by the massively popular action figures from Hasbro). Today, we'll be covering every (yes, every) animated Transformers project from the franchise's past, present, and future. There's a lot; in fact, there are so many that we had to split this list into two parts to differentiate the Western shows and the Japanese shows. Today we'll be covering the former. There is a massive amount of projects to go through, so without further ado, this is every Western Transformers animated show (and movie) explained. To learn more about the live-action Transformers films, be sure to check out our explainer for the seven feature films.
The Transformers (1984-1987)
Created By: Henry Orenstein | Seasons: 4 | Episode Count: 98
Cast: Frank Welker, Peter Cullen, Corey Burton, Christopher Collins, John Stephenson
The show that started it all, The Transformers animated series was the first to apply a narrative to the popular toys from Hasbro, beginning the continuity known as Generation 1. The ground-breaking hit series centers on two core factions of Transformers, hailing from the war-torn planet of Cybertron. The first is the heroic Autobots, led by the heroic and altruistic Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen, who has voiced the iconic character in almost every single Transformers adaptation since this show aired). On the opposite front are the malevolent Decepticons, who serve the malicious and cunning Megatron (Frank Welker). These two sides have fought countless battles, and now their age-old war has taken them to Earth, putting humanity at risk of extinction.
The Transformers: The Movie (1986)
Director: Nelson Shin | Release Date: August 8, 1986 | Run Time: 84 minutes
Cast: Peter Cullen, Leonard Nimoy, Orson Welles, Frank Welker, Corey Burton
After a massively successful series, The Transformers got its own theatrically released feature film with The Transformers: The Movie. While the film did not perform particularly well at the box office (bringing in $5,849,647 against a budget of $6 million) many hardcore fans of the franchise consider this one of the best, if not the best Transformers film ever made. That's partly due to the film introducing one of the best villains in the franchise's history, Unicron (played by the legendary Orson Welles in what would be his final performance). Unicron is a planet-sized Transformer who is the greatest threat the Transformers have ever faced. The film even drops a massive bombshell with Optimus Prime's death.
Transformers: Generation 2 (1992-1994)
Episodes: 52
Cast: Frank Welker, Peter Cullen, Corey Burton, Christopher Collins, John Stephenson
Transformers: Generation 2 is an odd one. Despite the title implying that this is a continuation of sorts to Generation 1, Generation 2 is essentially just an abridged version of the original animated series. The only difference is it features CG-animated introductions, which were primarily used to advertise Hasbro's new line of toys. Overall it doesn't add much to the series, but it's still a notable entry since it is one of the earliest examples of CG animation both in the franchise and the industry as a whole.
Beast Wars: Transformers (1996-1999)
Created By: Larry DiTillio and Bob Forward | Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 52
Cast: Garry Chalk, Ian James Corlett, Richard Newman, David Kaye, Scott McNeil
Speaking of CG animation, Beast Wars: Transformers has become the cult classic of the franchise and is recognized as one of the best in the series, serving as a proper continuation of the franchise that takes fans to both the far-off future and the long-distant past. Gone are the age of the Autobots and Decepticons; now is the time the Maximals and the Predacons. Each side is led by Optimus Primal (Garry Chalk) and Megatron (David Kaye), respectively. Don't be confused by their names, as they're the descendants of Optimus Prime and the original Megatron rather than the same characters. The CG animation, while ahead of its time, is a bit dated, but the creative character designs and compelling character development make this one of the best shows in the franchise.
Beast Machines: Transformers (1999-2001)
Created By: Steven Melching | Seasons: 2 | Episode Count: 26
Cast: Garry Chalk, Scott McNeil, Venus Terzo, Ian James Corlett, Alessandro Juliani, David Kaye
While the TV Tokyo series launched the Beast Wars saga into several decades beyond the events of Beast Wars: Transformers, Beast Machines: Transformers is a more direct sequel to the cult-favorite that started the lucrative era. Instead of taking place on a prehistoric Earth, Beast Machines: Transformers explores life on a futuristic Cybertron, where the Maximals' enemy of Megatron has taken complete control of the planet. Once again led by Optimus Primal, the Maximals become freedom fighters with the hope of combating Megatron's regime.
Transformers: Animated (2007-2009)
Created By: Sam Register, Matt Youngberg, and Derrick J. Wyatt | Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 42
Cast: David Kaye, Jeff Bennett, Bumper Robinson, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke
Transformers fever was at an all-time high after the release of Michael Bay's Transformers in 2007, so it's only natural that this would inspire Hasbro to make another animated show. However, instead of just trying to emulate the Bay film, Transformers: Animated instead focuses on an all-new art style and an all-new concept. In this adaptation, when the Transformers crash on Earth, they are used by humans to make robots of their own. When they awaken over five decades later, this futuristic vision of Earth becomes another battleground for the Autobot and Decepticon war.
Transformers: Cyber Missions (2010)
Created By: Scott Beatty | Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 13
Cast: Bronco D. Jackson, Tony Gialluca II, Tom Anderson, David Kledzik, Eric Edwards
The short-lived web-series Transformers: Cyber Missions takes place after the events of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Functioning as a sort of epilogue, we see Optimus Prime (Eric Edwards) and Bumblebee go on routine missions after defeating The Fallen (Tony Todd). Overall it's not the most noteworthy series, but it is worth mentioning given the show's unique connection to the Bay films.
Transformers: Prime (2010-2013)
Created By: Duane Capizzi, Jeff Kline, and Alex Kurtzman | Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 65
Cast: Peter Cullen, Sumalee Montano, Jeffrey Combs, Frank Welker, Kevin Michael Richardson
No Transformers series has been able to recapture the magic of the original series quite like Transformers: Prime, and its popularity among fans led to a continuity that lasted about a decade. For starters, it is the first animated series since 1984 to star Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, with the original voice actor's return being more than welcome. Apart from that, the show managed to explore both its heroes and villains like never before, making for one of the most emotional stories since the original classic.
Transformers: Rescue Bots (2011-2016)
Created By: Nicole Dubuc, Brian Hohlfeld, and Jeff Kline | Seasons: 4 | Episode Count: 104
Cast: Lacey Chabert, Elan Garfias, Maurice LaMarche, Jason Marsden, Shannon McKain
Transformers: Rescue Bots, while still taking place in the same universe as Transformers: Prime, is very clearly aimed towards those of pre-school age. No wars, no Decepticons, just a group of Autobots who assist humans in natural disasters and everyday emergencies. It certainly isn't intended to tell an epic story like Transformers: Prime. Still, it is also one of the longest-running Transformers series to date, lasting four seasons and over a hundred episodes.
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising (2013)
Directors: Vinton Heuck, Scooter Tidwell, Todd Waterman, and David Hartman | Release Date: October 4, 2013 | Run Time: 65 minutes
Cast: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Steve Bloom, Jeffrey Combs, John Noble
The threat of the Predacons returns in the TV movie, Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising, which functions as a conclusion of sorts to the main storyline of Transformers: Prime. While the titular Predacons to prove to be a massive new foe for the Autobots, Optimus and his companions are also continuing their years-long battle with Megatron and the Decepticons. Even worse, Unicron (John Noble) has also returned, threatening to destroy all life in the galaxy once again.
Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015-2017)
Created By: Adam Beechen, Duane Capizzi, and Jeff Kline | Seasons: 4 | Episode Count: 71
Cast: Peter Cullen, Will Friedle, Khary Payton, Mitchell Whitfield, Constance Zimmer
Transformers: Robots in Disguise (not to be confused with the 2001 series of the same name), functions as an epilogue to Transformers: Prime and its TV movie. With Megatron and Unicron defeated, Optimus Prime has stepped down as leader of the Autobots and has relinquished his role as leader to his most excellent lieutenant, Bumblebee (Will Friedle). Leading an all-new team of Autobots, Bumblebee will hopefully be able to track down the remnants of the Decepticon army.
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy (2019-2021)
Created By: Jodi Reynolds, Nathan Cockerill, and Fionn Boland | Seasons: 2 | Episode Count: 105
Cast: Courtney Shaw, Pierce Ravens, Alan Trinca, Mason Hensley, and Paul Guyet
A direct follow-up to the extremely popular preschool series, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy hoped to inspire yet another new generation of young Transformers fans. Instead of focusing on the more experienced Rescue Bots from the prior series, Rescue Bots Academy centers on five younger aspiring Autobots who are learning the fight fires and save lives themselves. While the show is more inclined to be educational rather than entertaining, some fan-service does appear with some more famous Autobots appearing every now and then.
Transformers: Combiner Wars (2016)
Created By: F.J. DeSanto | Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 12
Cast: Abby Trott, Lana McKissack, Anna Akana, Ben Pronsky, Patrick Seitz
With the Prime continuity nearing its conclusion, a new web-series entered development from the now-defunct Machinima. The first part of what would be referred to as "The Prime Wars Trilogy", Transformers: Combiner Wars resets the continuity once again, giving the Autobots and Decepticons designs reminiscent of their original Generation 1 era. Overall, pretty standard fare for the Transformers, but the way Combiner Wars ends is certainly a first for the franchise.
Transformers: Titans Return (2017-2018)
Created By: Eric S. Calderon | Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 10
Cast: Peter Cullen, Wil Wheaton, Judd Nelson, Jason David Frank, Mark Hamill
Following the success of Combiner Wars, the midpoint of the Prime Wars Trilogy Transformers: Titans Return amassed a star-studded cast. Featuring talent like Peter Cullen, Wil Wheaton, Mark Hamill, and more, the second chapter follows the events of Combiner Wars, where the Autobots and Decepticons have finally made peace. However, the robots in disguise find themselves in the jaws of conflict yet again when an ancient Cybertonian evil returns, leading to the rare opportunity where Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Megatron (Jason Marnocha) fight side by side.
Transformers: Power of the Primes (2018)
Created By: Adam Beechan, F. J. DeSanto, and Jamie Iracleanos | Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 10
Cast: Wil Wheaton, Abby Trott, Gregg Berger, Jason Marnocha, Mark Hamill
Transformers: Titans Return ended in tragedy with the death of Optimus Prime, leading to Megatron becoming an unlikely leader for Cybertron's heroes. In the epic conclusion of Transformers: Power of the Primes, Megatron must face the ancient Cybertronian threat Megatronus (Mark Hamill) and prevent the extinction of their race. The show also functions as the first time Ron Perlman would play Optimus Primal, the role he plays in the most recent live-action film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Transformers: Cyberverse (2018-2021)
Created By: Gavin Hignight and Mae Catt | Seasons: 4 | Episode Count: 64
Cast: Jeremy Levy, Jake Foushee, Sophia Isabella, Ryan Andes, Mike Rose
With the character of Bumblebee becoming a fan-favorite thanks to his role in the live-action films, the character got his own spin-off film in the form of 2018's Bumblebee. That same year, Bumblebee also got a lead role in the new series, Transformers: Cyberverse. With Bumblebee (Jeremy Levy) front and center, the beloved Autobot loses his memory rather than his voice, and now must discover the mysteries of his past along with his iconic companions.
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (2020-2021)
Created By: F.J. DeSanto and George Krstic | Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 18
Cast: Jason Marnocha, Frank Todaro, Jake Foushee, Bill Rogers, Joe Zieja
Netflix has become the home of the most recent shows in the Transformers franchise with Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. The CG-animated anime series showcases the early days of the Cybertonian War, with the Decepticons having a firm hold over the planet. Over the course of three parts, the Transformers fight a brutal war to decide the fate of their beloved planet.
Transformers: BotBots (2022)
Created By: Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt | Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 17
Cast: Louisa Zhu, Lisa Norton, Deven Christian Mack, James Hartnett
Ever wondered what would happen if Transformers crossed over with Toy Story? Probably not, but we got that with another Netflix series, Transformers: BotBots. Instead of taking part in an intergalactic war between good and evil, Transformers: BotBots sees its band of lovable characters have lower-stakes adventures. Taking place in a shopping mall after dark, the children's series follows various robots who spend their days being household objects and their nights having adventures.
Transformers: Earthspark (2022-)
Created By: Nicole Dubuc, Dale Malinowski, and Ant Ward | Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 18
Cast: Andrea Libman, Zion Broadnax, Kathreen Khavari, Sydney Mikayla, Zeno Robinson
The most recent animated Transformers series to date is Transformers: Earthspark, currently available to stream on Paramount+. Transformers: Earthspark picks things up sometime after the Transformers have come to Earth. As a result, there is a new generation of Transformers who have been born on Earth, raising questions about a new future for both Autobots and Decepticons on the human planet. How this saga ends isn't known, as Transformers: Earthspark has been renewed for a second season.
Transformers One (2024)
Director: Josh Cooley | Release Date: September 13, 2024
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Keegan-Michael Key
To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the Transformers franchise, fans will be treated to the first theatrically released animated Transformers project since The Transformers: The Movie with Transformers One. The ambitious new project will explore Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron's (Brian Tyree Henry) relationship before their historical war. While we've gotten content geared to the Cybertron War before, the opportunity to explore the friendship between these two characters in a new big-budget animated film is an exciting prospect.