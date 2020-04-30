‘Transformers’ Animated Prequel Has a New Friend in ‘Toy Story 4’ Director Josh Cooley

Fresh off winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley has been set to direct an animated Transformers prequel for Paramount and Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne.

The project was first revealed in September 2015, when Paramount tapped Ant-Man and the Wasp scribes Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari to write a script that would function as an origin story set on Cybertron, home of both the Autobots and the Decepticons. The film is said to focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and it will be considered separate from the live-action Transformers franchise as well as its Bumblebee spinoff.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, Hasbro/eOne will be running point on this project, and it makes a ton of sense that an animated film would be a priority for the Transformers franchise, seeing as live-action production has been suspended across the globe as a result of the current pandemic. It’s much easier for an animated movie to make progress right now, and to that end, Deadline claims that the film has already “more or less begun production.”

The idea for the film came out of a larger writers room that producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has assembled to generate ideas for the Transformers franchise. Di Bonaventura is expected to produce the animated film with Mark Vahradian and the folks at eOne.

