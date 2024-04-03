The Big Picture Transformers celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024 with a theatrical event featuring original animated series episodes and a table read.

The franchise has evolved from a campy delight to multiple animated series and blockbuster films, with a new animated movie coming in September.

Fans can stream The Transformers series on Tubi, watch Rise of the Beasts on Paramount+, and get tickets for the anniversary event on April 10.

Transformers is one of the many iconic 80s franchises celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024. Hasbro has already kicked off this party that’s more than meets the eye with a new collection of crossover action figures. Now, it's been learned that the original Transformers animated series is coming to the big screen this May.

The Transformers theatrical event will be screening episodes from the 1984 series starting Wednesday, May 15 in the US, UK, and Mexico alongside territories in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. After its opening, screenings will also take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. There will also be a table read with original series voice actors Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime) and Frank Welker (Megatron), among others, that will play side-by-side in a split screen format with the pilot episode, “More Than Meets the Eye-Part 1”. The next three episodes of Transformers would then follow. If that isn’t enough Transformers action for you, this anniversary event will feature an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season of Transformers: EarthSpark as well.

The Evolution of the 'Transformers' Franchise

While the original Transformers series was initially an expensive toy commercial, this first run for Transformers was a campy delight filled with uniquely charming characters. No matter if you defended the Earth with the heroic Autobots or tried to rule the world with the dreaded Decepticons, it was very easy to latch onto this universe. The first series would last for four seasons and have an iconic theatrical film, but Transformers would see many iterations throughout the next four decades which cemented the franchise as one of pop culture's finest. There have been an endless number of animated series that have expanded upon the lore in some compelling ways. However, the series, for better and worse, would find its stride with the release of its first live-action film in 2007 from Michael Bay. Transformers hasn’t looked back since, as there have been seven live-action films and some of the best licensed video games of the last decade. That’s even before you mention how the toy line hasn’t left store sleeves in the last two decades. To add to the celebratory year, there will also be a new animated film in the franchise, Transformers One, rolling into theaters this September.

Tickets for The Transformers theatrical event will go on sale Wednesday, April 10 on the franchise’s 40th anniversary website. Until then, you can stream all four seasons of The Transformers on Tubi and the latest live-action film, Rise of the Beasts, on Paramount+. The poster for the theatrical anniversary event can be viewed below.

