A ‘Transformers/BTTF’ Comic Is Coming. Let’s Speculate on The Decepticons’ Time Crimes

As a child of the 80s, I have probably asked myself the question “What if the Delorean was a Transformer?” over 100,000 times. IDW Publishing has decided to boldly answer that question with the upcomic crossover comic Transformers / Back to the Future, hitting shelves later this fall.

According to an official press release, the four-issue series is written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Juan Samu, with the first issue scheduled to debut in October. I will now drop in the synopsis of the storyline exactly as it appears in the release:

In the debut issue, Marty McFly returns from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons. With one small mistake, Marty finds himself once again thrust into action to unravel a Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… now with the help of a new converting time machine, the Autobot called Gigawatt!

Encased within those two glorious sentences is a wealth of truly incredible information. First of all, we know that Doc Brown’s time machine will somehow become an Autobot named Gigawatt, and if there was a way to beam that knowledge into my six-year-old brain my life would’ve played out entirely differently. But the biggest bombshell dropped in this brief summary from IDW is that the Decepticons are engaged in a plot that extends into the past, present, and future. There is no other way to interpret this information than concluding that the Decepticons are engaging in Time Crimes, and I absolutely must know what they are.

Is Starscream going to rob a train in the 1860s? Will Soundwave join the Pinkertons to bust up a steel strike? Will Megatron swipe all of the riches out of Al Capone’s vault moments before Geraldo opens it up on live television? There’s simply no way to know until the series begins to roll out (get it?) this October. Until then I’m going to be daydreaming about Devastator stealing various monuments throughout history like Carmen Sandiego.