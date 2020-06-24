Great Scott! Hasbro Announces a Transforming Back to the Future DeLorean

If you’re a fan of Back to the Future and Transformers, Hasbro is about to take your money. That’s because Hasbro has just announced a collaboration between the two iconic 80s properties in the form of a Transforming version of Doc Brown’s DeLorean. While pricing and images of the new vehicle are not yet available, Hasbro is doing a fan event this Friday for their Transformers line and I’d imagine we will get a lot more information then.

As the advertisement points out, Back to the Future turns thirty-five this year and Transformers toys started hitting American shelves in 1984. While I never thought these two properties might do something together, it’s a smart play to go after collectors of both franchises. After all, you can appeal to kids that are just getting into Transformers and all the adults that grew up with Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

While I’m very selective with the collectables I purchase nowadays, I’ll admit if Hasbro does something cool with the DeLorean I’ll probably pick it up. Look for more info when Hasbro announces pricing and images. Until then check out the promo pic below.

Are you planning on buying the toy? Let me know in the comments below.